New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cristiano Ronaldo’s weekly social media posts this offseason usually show the soccer superstar half-dressed and bulging, working out or promoting one of his many brands.

It is important for a player who, along with Lionel Messi, is one of the greatest of his generation, to be relevant and highly visible. That extended to the final years of his career on the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

And so, for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, playing for Manchester United — still one of the most famous sports teams in the world, despite their recent trophy drought — just wasn’t enough. He wants to compete on the biggest stage, win the biggest trophies when he can.

And so the current standoff with United is becoming more damaging and disruptive as the days pass and the new season looms.

Ronaldo has yet to return to preseason training with the English club for what have been publicly described as “personal reasons”. Recently appointed United manager Erik ten Hoag has repeated on an almost daily basis that Ronaldo is expected to return and be a key member of the squad before the start of the Premier League.

The reality, however, is different. Ronaldo is reportedly keen on a return to Old Trafford after just one season, with United unable to compete in the Champions League or with England’s best teams such as Manchester City and Liverpool. United finished sixth last season, 35 points behind first-placed City.

UEFA Women’s Championship: England bounce back with win over Spain to reach semi-finals

So, while the rest of the United squad toured Thailand and Australia, getting acquainted with the match-sharp and ten-hag and his methods, Ronaldo was back home in Portugal with his family, shopping around his agent Jorge Mendes. Seeking a new club for his most famous client.

Currently there is no buyer.

And the Premier League season starts in about two weeks.

“I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club and the manager,” said United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who plays alongside Ronaldo for Portugal. “I don’t know what’s going on in his head. If he’s going to leave… I didn’t ask them that.

“From everything we know,” Fernandez added, “he has some family problems so we have to respect his space, give him some space and that’s it. When he didn’t come I asked Cristiano, only with the family, if everything was okay. He told me what was going on, that’s it and Nothing more.”

On the face of it, United still want to keep Ronaldo – who returned to being the team’s top scorer with 24 goals last season and the club’s poster boy for the marketing department – and Ten Hoag called the striker “very important”. “Not for sale.”

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski is poised to make history

But why would other top clubs go cold on a player who is still guaranteed goals and income?

Goals may be the goal of the game but they are not enough for the modern coach. A certain level of mobility and the ability to be part of a team’s pressing game counts for a lot, and while he remains a supremely athletic player with an uncanny knack for coming alive in the penalty area, Ronaldo just doesn’t deliver. Scoring from anywhere. For an aging player like Ronaldo, the team structure must change to cover up his shortcomings and the need to make him the focal point.

In short, his existence required compromises. He is a problem and a solution.

Perhaps, if he ends up staying at United, Ten Hoag can create a system where Ronaldo can thrive and the players around him can cover for him and make the team work effectively. Easier said than done.

Thomas Tuchel – a coach who values ​​the team over the individual – apparently thinks that’s not possible, with his Chelsea side one of the clubs Mendes has apparently spoken to. Chelsea also have a glaring hole in their forward line with the return of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

US beats Canada to win CONCACAF Women’s Championship

Bayern Munich is another team that turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo. There is no desire to return for him from Real Madrid or Juventus.

Ronaldo’s wage demands are likely to rule out most other clubs competing in this season’s Champions League, a competition in which he is the record scorer with 141 goals – 16 more than Messi – and that is what he lives for.

This puts Ronaldo in an awkward spot. Still one of the greatest scorers in soccer but an unwanted player for the best teams.

So what comes next? An uneasy truce with United and a team playing in the Europa League could see the Sheep return and join the Premier League title race? Or can Mendes pull a blockbuster move out of the bag, like the one that sealed Ronaldo’s sensational return to England last year?

Click here to get the Fox News app

For his brand and his legacy, Ronaldo seeks the latter, ending what has become a nostalgia project without a happy ending.

And deep down, that might even fit the ten-hag, allowing him to begin the rebuilding job at United with a clean slate.