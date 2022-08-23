New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United haven’t had a great start to the Premier League this season and his frustration was evident ahead of Monday’s match against Liverpool.

Ronaldo, who was on the bench to start for Manchester United, congratulated Sky Sports broadcasters Gary Neville and Roy Keane. He turned around Jamie Carragher to greet Keane. Dave Jones poked fun at Carragher for having a “good chat” with Ronaldo before the soccer star warmed back up.

Ronaldo is a former teammate of Neville and Keane, but former English soccer star Rio Ferdinand believes Carragher was deliberately snubbed by one of the best players in the world.

“I think Cristiano is very aware of the Liverpool-Man United rivalry,” he said of himself. YouTube show “Five.” “That’s one thing but knowing Cristiano, I know Jamie Carragher has been very vocal about Cristiano’s problem and things like that.

“Believe me, Cristiano would have seen those comments and gone there thinking, ‘I’ll let this guy know, he needs to calm down’ and humiliate him and show him – it’s live TV the way you want to dress.”

“Cristiano is very calculated, he knows what’s going on. He’s not one to sit at home and switch off.”

Furious Manchester United fans protested the management before the Liverpool match

In February, Carragher was particularly critical of Manchester United for bringing Ronaldo from Juventus and keeping him for the 2022-23 season.

“Given the cost of signing a superstar like Ronaldo, it’s not a wise investment,” he wrote in a column for The Telegraph. “I repeat: I’m talking about this phase of his career, not critical attention and everything he’s accomplished.

“How can I or anyone credibly criticize a man who has won five Champions League titles and scored over 800 goals? But if you sign Ronaldo now, it’s expected to be a short-term recruitment success.”

It is unclear whether Ronaldo was deliberately criticizing Carragher or if Ronaldo was fueling the rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool. Carragher played for Liverpool throughout his career. Neville and Keane played for Manchester United.

Ronaldo lashed out at the media last week over rumors of a possible move away from Manchester United. He says he keeps a notebook of media “lies.”