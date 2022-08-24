New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist praised President Biden on Wednesday after winning his party’s nomination to lead the state, saying he would welcome the president to campaign with him as he seeks to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Chris Biden has been “fantastic” and has done an “extraordinary” job for America during his tenure in the White House.

Crist, a former Republican who has represented Florida’s 13th Congressional District as a Democrat in the House since 2017, said he would “absolutely” welcome Biden to campaign with him in Florida and insisted that Biden is responsible for “lower gas prices.”

“Look at what he — President Biden — has done for our country. He’s extraordinary,” Crist told host Caitlan Collins. “Look at what he’s done for the world… look at what’s happening in Ukraine, he’s bringing NATO together, bringing new members to NATO — Finland, Sweden. It’s remarkable.”

Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, taking on DeSantis in November

“What other president could do what he did? He was extraordinary,” added Crist. “Gas prices are down. Inflation is going down. Democracy is trending.”

Chris Biden, who defeated his primary challenger Nikki Fried in the state’s primary election Tuesday, expressed his eagerness to gain support, saying he was “running against a person who is against democracy” and “doesn’t support African Americans and their right to vote.”

Charlie Crist declares he’s ‘on the battlefield of love’, while DeSantis is ‘on the battlefield of hate’

“Joe Biden supports all of this,” Crist said. “He’s a good guy. He’s a great guy. He’s a great president. I can’t wait for him to get down here. I need his help, I need his help, and he’s the best guy I’ve ever met. I know this. Man. He campaigned for me in Florida a few years ago. while serving his meal.”

“Thank goodness Joe Biden is president of the United States today. Thank God for that. And President Obama before him. These are good people,” added Crist. “I’m sorry, I love these guys. They’re great.”

Earlier this month, Christ stated DeSantis called him the “most arrogant” governor he had ever seen and a “wannabe dictator.”

“He’s the most arrogant governor I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s shocking, it really is. It’s enough,” Crist said, according to The Guardian. “He is a barbarian, a dictator.”

Crist, who served as Florida’s governor from 2007 to 2011, will face DeSantis in the state when voters go to the polls Nov. 8 for the general election.