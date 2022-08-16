Crimea plays a crucial role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine — The Crimean peninsula dangles like a diamond from Ukraine’s southern coastline, blessed with a temperate climate, sandy beaches, lush wheat fields, and cherry and peach orchards.

it’s the same critical foothold for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bridged to Russia and home to Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet, Crimea is a vital link in the Russian military’s supply chain that supports the tens of thousands of soldiers who now occupy a vast swath of southern Ukraine.

For President Vladimir V. Putin, it is sacred land, proclaimed by Catherine the Great as part of Russia in 1783, which helped pave the way for her empire to become a naval power. Soviet ruler Nikita Sergeevich Khrushchev handed it over to Ukraine in 1954. And since Ukraine was then a Soviet republic, little has changed.