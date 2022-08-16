Crimea plays a crucial role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine — The Crimean peninsula dangles like a diamond from Ukraine’s southern coastline, blessed with a temperate climate, sandy beaches, lush wheat fields, and cherry and peach orchards.
it’s the same critical foothold for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Bridged to Russia and home to Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet, Crimea is a vital link in the Russian military’s supply chain that supports the tens of thousands of soldiers who now occupy a vast swath of southern Ukraine.
For President Vladimir V. Putin, it is sacred land, proclaimed by Catherine the Great as part of Russia in 1783, which helped pave the way for her empire to become a naval power. Soviet ruler Nikita Sergeevich Khrushchev handed it over to Ukraine in 1954. And since Ukraine was then a Soviet republic, little has changed.
But when the Soviet Union collapsed almost four decades later, Russia lost its pearl. Thus, Mr. Putin said he was correcting a historical mistake by illegally annexing Crimea in 2014.
Mr. Putin then promised that he was not going to further divide Ukraine. However, eight years later, in February, tens of thousands of Russian soldiers broke from the peninsula to the north, marking the beginning of the current war.
In recent days, military installations in Crimea have been attacked, and the peninsula has again found itself at the center of the struggle of the great powers.
Military significance
Early in the war, Russian troops heading out of Crimea seized sections of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions that remain key to the Russian occupation of southern Ukraine.
Crimea, in turn, offers key logistical support to Russia to support its occupying army, including two major railway lines that Russia relies on to transport heavy military equipment. Crimean airbases have been used to raid Ukrainian positions, and the peninsula has become a launch pad for Russian long-range missiles.
The peninsula is also home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, helping Russia maintain dominance over the sea, including a naval blockade that has crippled Ukraine’s economy.
A place under the sun
It is cold in Russia – a fifth of the country is located beyond the Arctic Circle. But in the sun-drenched Crimean city of Yalta, it might just be nice.
“Russia needs paradise,” wrote Prince Grigory Potemkin, general and lover of Catherine the Great, when he urged her to demand land.
Crimea is the place where tsars and chairmen of the Politburo kept country houses. Before the West imposed sanctions on Russia for its illegal annexation of the peninsula, it was a place where wealthy Eastern Europeans came to relax and have fun.
“Casinos buzz and chime throughout the city’s pine-lined lanes,” wrote a 2006 New York Times Travel article about Yalta, adding: “Much, if not all, takes place in this booming seaside city.”
Tourism dropped sharply after 2014. But when explosions rocked an airbase off the western coast of Crimea last week, there were still visitors taking photos and videos at nearby resorts as black smoke blotted out the sun.
Ties with Russia
“Crimea has always been an integral part of Russia in the hearts and minds of the people,” Mr. Putin said in his 2014 address on the annexation. But this is a selective reading of history.
For centuries, Greeks and Romans, Goths and Huns, Mongols and Tatars have laid claim to the land.
And, perhaps, no group in the Crimea watched the unfolding war with such trepidation as the Tatars, the Muslim Turks who migrated from the Eurasian steppes in the 13th century.
They were brutally targeted by Stalin, who, anticipating the Kremlin’s justification for its current war, accused them of being Nazi collaborators and deported them en masse. Thousands died in the process.
In 1989, Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, allowed the Tatars to return to Crimea. And before the annexation in 2014, they made up about 12 percent of the population of Crimea, numbering about 260,000 people there.
In 2017, Human Rights Watch accused Moscow of increased persecution of the Tatar minority in Crimea “for the apparent purpose of completely silencing dissent on the peninsula.”