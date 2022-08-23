New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Liberal megadonor George Soros defended his support for progressive district attorneys across the country in a Wall Street Journal entry that blamed Republicans for rising crime — an excuse many experts said Fox News Digital doesn’t touch with reality.

“Some politicians and pundits have tried to blame recent crime spikes on the policies of reform-minded prosecutors,” the Hungarian-born billionaire wrote in the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, defending the large cash flow to district attorneys. Race across the country.

Soros explained that the “research” he’s seen says otherwise, and that “violent crime has generally been rising faster in recent years in jurisdictions without reform-minded prosecutors. In some Republican states, homicide rates are rising very fast. Crime politicians.”

Hannah Meyers, director of policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute, told Fox News Digital that Republican states are shining a light on crime on the fact that the prosecution of crimes happens at the local level, not the state level.

What George Soros does not understand is crime and true justice

“Soros is talking vaguely instead of data,” Meyers said. “The progressive local attorneys he champions are not state-level officials; they work largely in county-level jurisdictions. And contrary to his argument, high proportion Republican voters have lower homicide rates and lower homicide rates between 2019 and 2020.”

Meyers added that “the killing is out of control” in many cities where Soros and his financial network have supported the campaigns of progressive prosecutors.

“Larry Krasner recently broke Philadelphia’s all-time annual homicide record; Kim Gardner broke St. Louis’ per capita record; and Kim Fox saw the homicide rate Chicago has experienced in a quarter century,” Meyers said.

Moms Says George Soros Foundation’s Use of Term ‘Birth People’ Is ‘Dehumanizing’: ‘Evoke Passionate Madness’

Soros’s Open Society Foundation declined multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital but cited several studies to back up Soros’ claims in the article, with data From the Brennan Center, it shows that certain states “controlled” by Republican governors are seeing similar increases in homicide rates.

Zach Smith, legal fellow and manager of the Supreme Court and Appellate Advocacy Program at the Heritage Foundation’s Meese Center, told Fox News Digital that many studies like the one provided by Open Society “do not say what many of these prosecutors say they do” and “are very factual about the data and methodology used. There are questions.”

Smith pointed to two studies in states led by Republican governors, Massachusetts and Texas, which are often used to support Soros-style “reform prosecutors” and An article concluded The Heritage Foundation posted that they “blurred the critical distinction between diversity and non-prosecution” and defined the term “prosecution” in a “constrained manner”.

Liberal Takeover of George Soros-Funded Hispanic Radio Stations ‘Sense of Disappointment,’ Critics Say

Smith explained in the article that the study in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, used data from before a liberal prosecutor backed by Soros’ financial network took office, thus “clearing out most of her misdemeanor convictions.”

Additionally, Smith wrote that the data applies primarily to first-time offenders who “are more likely to change behavior if given the opportunity to reform their crime.”

Dennis Farris, president of the Austin Police Retired Officers Association and a 25-year veteran of the Austin Police Department, lives in Texas and told Fox News Digital that he believes linking the governor to rising crime and liberal prosecution policies is misleading. happening locally.

“It doesn’t go back to the state level, it goes back to the DA level and the people who are prosecuting,” he said. “In Texas, the majority of the big county DAs are Democrats and they’re progressive Democrats and they’re Soros Democrats. So yes, you can go back and directly correlate increased crime with the establishment of these supporters. Reform DAs who don’t prosecute crimes like they should. .”

Austin District Attorney Jose Garza, who has received significant support from Soros’ network of PACs Widely criticized For his efforts to “reimagine justice in Travis County,” including controversial new bail and sentencing guidelines.

‘Soros-Funded’ Virginia DA and Youngkin Official Duke Out of State’s Historic Crime Wave

Garza assumed office in January 2021 Running on the platform Progressive policies, including ending cash bail and non-prosecution of certain drug offenses.

“Gerja has been in office for 20 months,” Farris explained. “We’ve had 135 homicides in the last 20 months in the city of Austin. That’s compared to a 7-year average. [rates]. We usually have as many murders in 20 months as we do in six and a half years. How can you not tell me that a district attorney who is soft on crime has not been affected?”

Austin experienced the highest number of homicides in its history at 89 as the city faced severe staffing shortages after the city council cut the police budget in 2020 at the height of the progressive-inspired “defund the police movement.”

Soros wrote in his Wall Street Journal article that “people like what they hear” according to the “results” of funds he has sent to the campaigns of “sensible reform-minded candidates.”

In addition, the Open Society Foundation provided Fox News Digital with a poll showing the popularity of the phrase “criminal justice reform”.

George Soros ‘wants to abolish law enforcement,’ policies for criminals would be a ‘welcome sight’: Terrell

Experts who spoke to Fox News Digital pointed to several examples of Soros-style lack of support for prosecutors and suggested there’s more to the story when it comes to public support for criminal justice reform efforts.

Joyce Lee Malcolm, a professor emerita at George Mason University, told Fox News Digital that Soros is misleading to suggest that broad American support for criminal justice reform means voters support each specific reform policy, such as ending cash bail.

“I think you can misuse the word reform,” Malcolm said. “Reform means changing something, but it doesn’t always mean for the better. These changes are not for the better, they lead to more crime.”

Malcolm added, “If you ask people if they’re in favor of reform, everyone says oh, yes, assuming that reform is talking about a good outcome, but the outcome here is disastrous.”

In New York City, led by Soros-backed progressive DA Alvin Bragg, a poll earlier this year found that Majority of voters opposed A 2019 move to end cash bail, which Bragg and other progressive district attorneys across the country have pushed for, also put suspected criminals back on the streets while awaiting trial.

California Massacre Victim’s Mother Says Soros-Backed Prosecutor: ‘Helping Criminals’

In July, Fox News Digital reported that overall crime in New York City was up 31% from last year, and NYPD leaders emphasized that they are frequently rearresting known criminals who are then released onto the streets to commit more crimes.

NYPD Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri noted that 25% of burglary suspects and 20% of grand theft suspects “commit a new crime” within 60 days. Five years ago, that rate was 7% for burglary suspects and 6% for grand theft suspects, he said.

Farris pointed to the city of San Francisco where voters recently ousted Soros-style District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office amid rising crime linked to his progressive policies.

“If the policies are so popular, why did they call the district attorney in San Francisco?” Farris said voters in Los Angeles are also trying to recall Soros-backed District Attorney George Gascon.

More than half a million Los Angeles County residents signed a petition to recall Gascon on the ballot, in addition to 37 cities voting no-confidence in the district attorney, but county officials announced earlier this week that the recall effort was unnecessary. signatures

Karl Rove Explains George Soros’ Influence on Lawyers and Crime

Smith told Fox News Digital that progressive prosecutors use “good language” to blur the line between broad support for criminal justice reform and support for their specific policies.

“They’re using this kind of poll-test, sound-good language,” Smith said. “They say, ‘We want an equal justice system,’ and ‘We don’t want to put anyone in jail unnecessarily,’ and ‘We want to make sure innocent people aren’t sent to prison.’ Those are not controversial statements. Everyone agrees with that.”

Smith added, “What happens when many of these individuals get into office, it quickly becomes clear that neither you nor I nor the majority of people on the street understand what they have to say.”

Malcolm echoed Smith’s assessment, saying that many reform-minded prosecutors may have good intentions, but the results fall short.

“It’s a good idea how you know, people who have a hard time growing up should be given a break here,” Malcolm said. “But basically they are [district attorneys] Should represent the people and also the law. They are expected to enforce the law, not decide which laws are good ideas.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Smith added that Soros felt compelled to defend the progressive prosecutors at this point “showing that they are facing some pretty strong headwinds right now.”

“I think people are starting to understand the radical nature of these policies and the general advocating for the safety of their communities and people and the chaos that will occur when these policies are implemented,” Smith said.