Crews fight a devastating wildfire near Yosemite.

Enlarge this image switch title Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

JERSEYDALE, Calif. — Firefighters continue to battle a huge California wildfire that has forced thousands of people to evacuate and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday.

Crews battling an oak fire in Mariposa County got a break from elevated levels of humidity as monsoon moisture moved through the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Tuesday morning report, or Cal Fire, said.

Climate The US Forest Service is taking emergency action to save redwoods from wildfires.

After minimal gains on Monday and overnight, the flames consumed more than 28 square miles (72 square kilometers) of forest land, Cal Fire said, with a containment rate of 26% on Tuesday. The reason was investigated.

“Fire brigades continue to protect structures, extinguish fires, build and improve direct fire lines,” the report says.

About 6,000 mountain residents were still under evacuation orders, officials said, as thick smoke from the fire spread more than 200 miles (322 kilometers), reaching Lake Tahoe, parts of Nevada and the San Bay area. Francisco.

Some 3,000 firefighters, with air support, fought the blaze that erupted last Friday southwest of the park, near the town of Midpines. It exploded in size on Saturday as flames engulfed dry bushes and trees during the worst drought in decades.



Enlarge this image switch title Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

Many roads have been closed, including a section of State Route 140, which is one of the main routes in Yosemite.

Increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires have been occurring in California in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists say weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

An oak fire burned as firefighters also dealt with an earlier blaze that engulfed the edge of a giant sequoia grove in the southernmost part of Yosemite. The Washburn Fire, which covers an area of ​​7.6 square miles (19 square kilometers), was 87% contained on Tuesday after burning for more than two weeks and moving into the Sierra National Forest.