New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne H Her ashes were cremated and laid to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, nearly two weeks after she was injured in a fiery car accident on August 5 and was declared brain dead at a Los Angeles-area hospital. She is 53 years old.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Heche’s son, Homer LafoonHe and his brother, Atlas Tupper, “believed my mother would like the site she had chosen for her; it was beautiful, serene, and she would be one of her Hollywood peers.”

The cemetery has become a cultural center in recent years for film screenings, musical performances and festivals.

Her death was ruled an accident last week, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Death of Anne Heche attributed to an accident: Coroner

Lafoon went to see the band My Morning Jacket there after his mother died, buying tickets before she died. He liked the vibrancy of the location and suggested that her tomb be there.

“Hollywood Forever is a living place,” Lafoon’s statement said. “She’s our mom, but the kindness and outpouring of the past few days has reminded us that she belongs to fans, the entertainment community, and now the ages.”

A small private memorial will be held after Heche’s headstone is engraved.

Established in 1899 and located near the Paramount Pictures lot, the cemetery contains graves and graves of actors including Judy Garland and Douglas Fairbanks and musicians including Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone.

‘Monarch’ star Trace Adkins recalls working with Anne Heche before her tragic death

Heche’s place in the mausoleum in the cemetery’s Garden of Legends is near Mickey Rooney’s and Burt Reynolds’ remains face a recently relocated lake.

Late The actress died According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the cause of death was listed as “inhalation and thermal injuries” and the manner of death as “accidental.”

The report also listed “sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma” among “other significant circumstances.”

Only one of five manners of death can be listed in the coroner’s report: homicide, suicide, natural, accidental, or undetermined.

California state law The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires a medical examiner-coroner to investigate all sudden deaths related to suicide, homicide or accident.

Aug. moments after the collision. 5 In overhead video captured from the scene, Heche is The wheels came off the burning house Firefighters covered her body with a white protective sheet on a stretcher, but she suddenly sat up before an emergency medical vehicle could reach her.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and remained “in a coma” under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the chance to donate her organs through the One Legacy Foundation.

“It’s been her choice for a long time Donate her organs , And she was put on life support to determine if anything was viable,” her rep confirmed at the time.

hehe”Peacefully removed from life support“On Sunday, August 14, after being declared brain dead two days earlier.

The LAPD dropped an investigation into the car crash after her death.

He found small-screen success in soap operas in the ’80s and played the twins in “Another World,” which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Click here to get the Fox News app

She rose to fame in the late ’90s starring opposite Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco,” opposite Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.