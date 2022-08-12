New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal by some Creighton University students who sought to be exempt from the private Catholic school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year, arguing that getting the shots violates their religious beliefs against abortion.

The state high court said it lacked jurisdiction, citing a 150-year-old position that people cannot appeal orders denying or granting temporary injunctions. In this case, a judge last year declined to issue a temporary injunction blocking Creighton University’s requirement that all students receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

“Because the court’s denial of the temporary injunction is not a final order, we lack jurisdiction of the appeal and must dismiss it,” Justice William Cassel wrote for the court.

The 10 students who sought the ban said they had religious objections to vaccines because they were “developed and/or tested using abortion-derived fetal cell lines.”

Creighton center Ryan Calbrenner is out after suffering a knee injury in the 1st round win

Lab-grown cell lines from aborted fetuses decades ago were used in some early-stage tests of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and were used to grow the viruses used to make the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccines do not contain fetal cells.

The Vatican declared in 2020 that it was “morally unacceptable” for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used cells obtained from aborted fetuses when vaccines were not available.

Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk said in his September 2021 ruling that he would not order a temporary stay of the mandate because he did not think the students would ultimately prevail in court. That’s because the students signed a form promising to get vaccinated after regulators had fully approved it, the judge said. The students appealed.

Robert Sullivan, an attorney for the students, said Friday that the state high court decided the appeal on its merits, saying the decision on a technicality would allow the students to continue their legal battle.

D-II star Ryan Hawkins just finished a dream season at Creighton

“A lot of students want to move forward with the case and see what we can do,” Sullivan said. Most of the students are enrolled at other schools, but one has enough college credits to graduate in the summer, he said.

A lawyer for the university did not immediately return phone messages left Friday by The Associated Press seeking comment.

The private university in Omaha is affiliated with the Catholic Church’s Jesuit order, which teaches that abortion is a mortal sin.

After receiving full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, the university issued its mandate for students in August 2021. A vaccine made by Pfizer. At the time, Creighton allowed only medical, not religious, exemptions to its vaccination requirements. However, Creighton spokesman Sam Achelpole said the school added the religious exemption before the 2022-23 school year.

According to the school’s website, students who refuse vaccination for religious reasons must fill out a form and get approval from the university.

March Madness 2022: Creighton rallies to 72-69 OT win over San Diego State

Achelpole declined to comment on Friday’s ruling or the ongoing litigation.