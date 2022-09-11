type here...
CANADA Cree Chief of Nation James Smith Calls for Drug...
CANADA

Cree Chief of Nation James Smith Calls for Drug Treatment Centers After Knife Attacks

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


According to Chief Wally Burns, the Cree Nation of James Smith is suffering from a problem with crystal meth and an institution for addicts is badly needed. (Brian Eneas/CBC)

Cree Chief James Smith and other First Nations leaders are calling on provincial and federal governments to fund on-reserve drug treatment centers following a horrific stabbing attack on the Saskatchewan First Nation and neighboring town of Weldon.

“We have to protect our community, fight drugs and alcohol,” James Smith CEO Wally Burns told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

Rob Head, team leader for Peter Chapman – one of the three nations that make up the James Smith Cree Nation – told CBC News that some members of his own family are addicted to crystal meth and are in need of funds for long-term treatment.

“This is something that requires 30 to 90 days of treatment just to get back to normal thinking,” he said. “Besides that, you are pretty much addicted. If you don’t go for treatment, it’s not something you can just drop a cold turkey from.”

Substance use is more prevalent in indigenous communities due to colonization, the boarding school system, and intergenerational trauma. Indigenous advocates and leaders speak.

According to Head, addiction, especially to crystal meth, is rampant in the James Smith Cree nation.

  • How the Stoney Nakoda Nation Celebrates Overdose Awareness Day
  • Blood Tribe Receives Needed Funding to Expand Addiction Support and Law Enforcement Program

“I can’t believe how quickly this has infiltrated our indigenous peoples and taken control of all of our young people who have tried it,” he said.

Residents of James Smith also told the CBC that the drug problem was out of control.

“We need to fix this problem before it gets bigger than it is now,” Head said.

The James Smith Cree Nation does not have any institutions that can provide long-term support for people struggling with addiction, as is the case in many indigenous peoples across the country.

According to the Government of Canada website, there are 10 treatment centers in Saskatchewan specifically for First Nations people.

The nearest treatment center for James Smith – for both adult men and women – is about 60 kilometers away in Prince Albert, which also has a treatment center for girls aged 12 to 17.

  • “We all need to come together,” says Cree chief James Smith after the knife tragedy.

Long drug history of alleged assailant

One of the alleged attackers in a string of brutal stabbings over Labor Day weekend had a long history of drug use, as documented in court records.

Documents from the Parole Board of Canada dated February of this year show that Miles Sanderson, 32, struggled with drug and alcohol use in late childhood and began using cocaine at the age of 14.

The RCMP say they don’t yet have a motive for the killings and may never have, now that he’s dead.

Relatives of victims of a mass stabbing in James Smith Cree, Sask over Labor Day weekend embrace after a press conference in Saskatoon on Wednesday. (Ewan Mitsui/CBC)

As a result of the attacks, 10 people were killed and 18 were injured. These counts do not include Sanderson or his 31-year-old brother Damien, who also died. Both were charged with first-degree murder.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Patty Hajdu said on social media Tuesday that the government is committed to “achieving the immediate, medium and long term goals and needs” identified by James Smith of the Cree Nation.

Everett Hindley, the province’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said Wednesday that he has met with Indigenous leaders in several communities to discuss ways to address mental health and addiction issues and will work with Ottawa on the matter.



Previous articleTim Kennedy delivers message of hope on 21st anniversary of 9/11: ‘I want Americans to remember who we are’
Next articleFormer fighter pilot Heather Penny recalls Vice President Cheney’s order to stop Flight 93 on 9/11

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Illinois officials send 90 migrants to another suburban Chicago city with little notice

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 11th Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

AP Top 25 Poll: Georgia knocks Alabama from top spot after Crimson Tide narrow win over Texas

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Green Party president resigns, telling members ‘the dream is dead’

Lorraine Reckmans announced on Friday that she is stepping down as president of the Green Party of Canada....
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Liberals will not underestimate new Conservative leader Pierre Poilev, minister says

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominique Leblanc said his party would not underestimate the new Conservative leader, Pierre Poivre, after...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

‘When we stand together:’ Joe Biden, other leaders pay tribute on 21st anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and other political leaders paid tribute to the dead on 9/11 on Sunday, marking...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

The Chicago Bears took a crucial penalty after bringing towels onto the field to soak up the rain.

Of all the dumb rules the NFL has and there are plenty, this might be the dumbest of...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Green Party president resigns, telling members ‘the dream is dead’

Lorraine Reckmans announced on Friday that she is...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

This is why Indian students come to British Columbia and Canada by the thousands

Hundreds of thousands of Indian students choose to...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

How ‘suspended grief’ during a pandemic could turn into a second wave of grief for some

Nathan Wagler and Shona Katz wear matching tie-dye...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Residents in northeastern British Columbia have been ordered to evacuate as wildfire grows

The British Columbia Fire Department took this photograph...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News