Cree Chief of Nation James Smith Calls for Drug Treatment Centers After Knife Attacks

Cree Chief James Smith and other First Nations leaders are calling on provincial and federal governments to fund on-reserve drug treatment centers following a horrific stabbing attack on the Saskatchewan First Nation and neighboring town of Weldon.

“We have to protect our community, fight drugs and alcohol,” James Smith CEO Wally Burns told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

Rob Head, team leader for Peter Chapman – one of the three nations that make up the James Smith Cree Nation – told CBC News that some members of his own family are addicted to crystal meth and are in need of funds for long-term treatment.

“This is something that requires 30 to 90 days of treatment just to get back to normal thinking,” he said. “Besides that, you are pretty much addicted. If you don’t go for treatment, it’s not something you can just drop a cold turkey from.”

Substance use is more prevalent in indigenous communities due to colonization, the boarding school system, and intergenerational trauma. Indigenous advocates and leaders speak .

According to Head, addiction, especially to crystal meth, is rampant in the James Smith Cree nation.

“I can’t believe how quickly this has infiltrated our indigenous peoples and taken control of all of our young people who have tried it,” he said.

Residents of James Smith also told the CBC that the drug problem was out of control.

“We need to fix this problem before it gets bigger than it is now,” Head said.

The James Smith Cree Nation does not have any institutions that can provide long-term support for people struggling with addiction, as is the case in many indigenous peoples across the country.

According to the Government of Canada website, there are 10 treatment centers in Saskatchewan specifically for First Nations people.

The nearest treatment center for James Smith – for both adult men and women – is about 60 kilometers away in Prince Albert, which also has a treatment center for girls aged 12 to 17.

Long drug history of alleged assailant

One of the alleged attackers in a string of brutal stabbings over Labor Day weekend had a long history of drug use, as documented in court records.

Documents from the Parole Board of Canada dated February of this year show that Miles Sanderson, 32, struggled with drug and alcohol use in late childhood and began using cocaine at the age of 14.

The RCMP say they don’t yet have a motive for the killings and may never have, now that he’s dead.

Relatives of victims of a mass stabbing in James Smith Cree, Sask over Labor Day weekend embrace after a press conference in Saskatoon on Wednesday. (Ewan Mitsui/CBC)

As a result of the attacks, 10 people were killed and 18 were injured. These counts do not include Sanderson or his 31-year-old brother Damien, who also died. Both were charged with first-degree murder.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Patty Hajdu said on social media Tuesday that the government is committed to “achieving the immediate, medium and long term goals and needs” identified by James Smith of the Cree Nation.

Everett Hindley, the province’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said Wednesday that he has met with Indigenous leaders in several communities to discuss ways to address mental health and addiction issues and will work with Ottawa on the matter.