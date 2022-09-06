Credit Karma to Pay $3M to Users Targeted by False Pre-Approved Offers

Enlarge this image toggle signature Jenny Kane/AP

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering Credit Karma to pay its users $3 million after they foisted fake pre-approved credit cards on consumers and damaged their credit ratings.

Nearly a third of users who have applied for credit cards marked as pre-approved credit karma, a credit monitoring company, was subsequently denied after a credit check. According to a complaint filed by the FTC, marketing efforts were wasting consumers’ time and negatively impacting their credit ratings.

Marketing campaigns designed to get people to take certain actions, such as applying for a credit card that a person is supposedly pre-approved for, are known as dark patterns. According to news releaseThe FTC is cracking down on predatory practices that “harm consumers and pollute online commerce.“

The FTC complaint alleges that at least between February 2018 and April 2021, Credit Karma violated the Federal Trade Commission Act by promoting products for which consumers were either “pre-approved” or had a “90% chance” of being approved. but were ultimately not qualified. .

“Credit Karma’s false ‘pre-approval’ claims cost consumers time and subjected them to unnecessary credit checks,” Samuel Levin, director of the FTC’s Consumer Protection Bureau, said in a statement. news release.

According to the complaint, Credit Karma knew their actions were misleading. For example, training materials for customer service representatives list “confusing[ion] about prior approval” as a common issue raised by consumers.

Users must provide personal information to use Credit Karma’s services, which gives the company access to more than 2,500 data points, including credit and income information, about the consumer. The Company uses the information for targeted marketing efforts to individuals, including credit card and loan recommendations described as pre-approved.

But one credit card company told the FTC: “The company does not pre-approve, pre-qualify or pre-select consumers to be offered [Company’s credit card] through Credit Karma,” the complaint reads.

Credit Karma will have to pay the FTC $3 million to be sent to consumers affected by the predatory practices. The company will also have to stop cheating consumers about approving loan offers, according to the press release, as evidenced by an order requiring Credit Karma to keep records of their marketing efforts.