Creation of Matheus Nunez

IIt was in Ericeira, a coastal resort 50km northwest of Lisbon and known as the center of world surfing, that Matheus Nunez, a Wolves club record signing for £38m and one of the Premier League’s brightest talents, learned to instill. Facing rejection in his quest to turn pro, 18-year-old Nunez juggled a game of five-level Ericeirense serving pastel de nata at a local bakery, Pão da Vila.

“I was on my feet for a few hours and then worked out at the end of the day,” he said three years ago. “That was not easy. I had to get up at 5 am. I didn’t have a driver’s license, so I rode my bike there, otherwise I had to ask someone to give me a ride. By the end of three or four months, I was tired of working and playing at the same time. So now I appreciate what I have more.”

Initially, there was frustration at Ericeirense because after moving from Rio de Janeiro at the age of 12 with his mother and stepfather, Núñez was not eligible to play matches in his first year because the club required his father’s signature to be registered. Nunes was just training at the time, and his coach Rubén Franco quickly realized that he had a special player in his hands.

“He’s Brazilian, so he had an amazing relationship with the ball, but he also had a very high intensity,” says Franco. “Even with aggressive and much more experienced players, he was great. We filmed several of his clips and started sending them to European clubs. I was like crazy because I was like, ‘This is not an ordinary player, please look at him because he is different’ and I couldn’t take him to the next stages.

A move to third tier Oriental failed, but a move to second tier Estoril, where the attacking midfielder was a teammate of Wolves defender Toti Gomez, proved significant. He shone with victories at the José Alvalade Sporting CP and when Alexandre Santos, then under-23 manager at Estoril, left for the same position at the Lisbon club, he quickly brought Nunez with him.

“It’s amazing how much life can change in a year,” says Franco, who coached Nunes from juniors to under-13s to the first team. Ericeirense will receive £1m from the Wolverhampton deal and plans to improve conditions and invest in a new stadium have understandably accelerated in recent weeks.

Nunez was the most fouled player in the Premier League last season and made his way to the regional leagues in Lisbon. “Before he got the ball, he was always looking for where he could go next, and he always passed the other guys easily because he saw the game very clearly,” says Franco. “He could sit in the center of the field and then two or three seconds later be on the edge of the penalty area, because he has a special gift for seeing open space with high intensity. We saw something special.”

Nunez helped Sporting CP win their first league title in Portugal in 19 years last May. Photograph: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

In 2016 Franco went with Nunes as he spent a week on trial with Leicester under 23s but nothing happened. Failed trials followed at Benfica, Braga and Lille. “It was like, ‘OK, I’m going to keep living and not wait for the opportunity,'” says Franco.

Nunes has since been showered with accolades from Pep Guardiola, who called him “one of the best players in the world,” to Federico Varandas. The Sporting president insisted, so high was his attitude towards Nunes, that one day Nunes’ sale would single-handedly cover the €15 million compensation the club owed Braga for appointing Rubén Amorim as manager two years ago. At the time, Nunes had not yet played for Sporting’s first team, but he became a star last May when Amorim led the club to their first league title in Portugal in 19 years. And a €45m deal with Wolves means they could pay three times as much for Amorim.

Making his Tottenham debut last Saturday, he was part of an all-Portuguese six that included Gonçalo Guedes, another recent marque linked to Jorge Mendez’s Gestifute agency, who came from Valencia for £27.5m. Nunes is no doubt aware of the rise of Diogo Jota, who earned a move to Liverpool after three years at Molinho and spoke to Portugal teammates Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and José Sa before signing a five-year deal.