Want a restaurant-worthy shrimp dish that an aspiring chef can pull off at home?

Try this creamy shrimp fettuccine recipe.

“The combination of flavors makes this pasta dish so unique. The most important ingredient is the prawns and I advise you to find fresh prawns in the shell for best results,” says UK-based chef and foodie Isla Cluley. The blogger behind cookinggorgeous.com.

(FYI: “prawns” is the UK term for prawns and prawns)

Creamy Prawn Pasta by Cooking Gorgeous/Isla Cluley

Makes: 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Required:

About 1 pound fettuccine or linguine pasta

1 tbsp salt (mixed with water to cook pasta)

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of butter

1 medium banana shallot (finely chopped)

2 cloves garlic (sliced)

1 ½ cups button or chestnut mushrooms (diced)

½ cup brandy or dry white wine

2 cups cherry tomatoes (cut in half)

1 red chilli (optional) (finely chopped)

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ ounces mascarpone cheese

10 ounces heavy cream

1 pound tiger shrimp (peeled, deveined and cut in half lengthwise)

3.5 ounces Parmesan (grated)

1 tablespoon parsley (finely chopped)

1 tbsp Fenugreek (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

Directions:

1. Place a large pan over high heat with enough water to cook the pasta and add 1 tablespoon of salt.

2. Cook the pasta following the instructions on the packaging.

3. While the pasta is cooking start making the sauce.

4. Place a wok or large non-stick skillet over medium to low heat and melt the butter.

5. Add the prawns and fry for a minute until they turn pink. If you cook longer than that, they will shrink and take on a rubbery texture. Take them out in a plate and keep aside.

6. Add olive oil to a pan and fry the onions along with the garlic.

7. When the crumbs are soft, add the mushrooms and fry for a few minutes.

8. Add brandy or dry white wine and reduce until it evaporates completely.

9. Add the cherry tomatoes, chilli and freshly ground black pepper, cook for 5 minutes until the tomatoes soften.

10. Stir in the mascarpone cheese until well combined, then add the heavy cream.

11. Add some pasta water (about 100ml) and simmer for 5-6 minutes until the creamy mixture coats the back of a spoon.

12. Add the cooked prawns and parmesan, check the seasoning and add some salt if needed.

13. Add the herbs and stir until well combined, drain the cooked pasta and add to your sauce.

14. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

This original recipe is owned by cookingorgeous.com and shared with Fox News Digital.