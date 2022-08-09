type here...
Entertainment CPR on the set of 'Better Call Saul' saved...
Entertainment

CPR on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’ saved Bob Odenkirk’s life, star says

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)Bob Odenkirk It said he “would have been dead within minutes” had he not received CPR A heart attack on the set of “Call Saul“Last year.

In July 2021, Audenkirk crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico while filming the show’s sixth and final season. He later confirmed that it was caused by a “small heart attack”.
The star, who has been nominated for numerous Golden Globes and Emmy Awards for playing the titular character, has now revealed that he stopped breathing during the terrifying episode but was saved by emergency medical care on set.
    Although he doesn’t remember the aftermath of the incident, he now knows it happened around 5:30 p.m., when the cast and crew were changing shots. At the time, Odenkirk, now 59, mounted the exercise bike he used during the shoot to watch a Chicago Cubs baseball game on TV, he said.

      Bob Odenkirk returns to work on ‘Better Call Shawl’ after a health scare
      In an interview with Radio Times Magazine This week, the actor recalled: “I got down on one knee, and then I went down. I think I said, ‘I don’t feel very good’.”
      Read on
      The star, who plays con-artist-lawyer Jimmy McGill who takes on the alias Saul Goodman, said his co-stars Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, and Patrick Fabian, who plays Howard Hamlin, grabbed his head and hands and “started yelling at me to stay on Earth.”
      “I’m not breathing,” he added. “I mean, if there was no one there, if they hadn’t done that CPR, I would have been dead within minutes.”
        He received three defibrillator shots and then underwent emergency surgery to clear an artery called the “widow maker.”
        'Better Call Saul' Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to Appear in Final Season

        ‘Better Call Saul’ featured Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in its final season
        “Better Call Shall” is a prequel to the AMC hit “Breaking Bad,” which ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013. Bryan Cranston introduced Odenkirk as Goodman, Walter White’s lawyer, on that show.
        In the show’s final season, Cranston and Aaron Paul star Reprise their “Breaking Bad” roles White and Jesse Pinkman.
          Odenkirk told the Radio Times that the reunion was “the greatest joy ever”: “The first episode I did on ‘Breaking Bad’ was a big scene with those guys in the desert, at 2 in the morning, in a sandstorm. So revisiting the relationship now… I Can’t say much more than that. Because it’s mind-blowing, man.”
          The series finale will air on August 15.

          Previous articleTrump-Pence proxy battle in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial race in spotlight as primaries in four states
          Next articleWill the 5th time charm Raila Odinga in Kenya’s elections?

          Latest news

          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          Will the 5th time charm Raila Odinga in Kenya’s elections?

          Raila Odinga, a smiling figure in Kenyan politics, has a remarkable history of running in national elections and...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          CPR on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’ saved Bob Odenkirk’s life, star says

          (CNN)Bob Odenkirk It said he "would have been dead within minutes" had he not...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Trump-Pence proxy battle in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial race in spotlight as primaries in four states

          off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 8 Here are...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Michael Cohen declared the ‘end is near’ for Trump after the FBI raid

          closer Video FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort FBI agents raided former President...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Anne Heche’s best friend and son visit her in hospital and offer insight into the day of the crash

          closer Video Anne Heche's best friend, Heather Duffy, clarified when her...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          NBA champ Robert Harry joked about the Clippers’ title chances, predicting LeBron James

          closer Video Robert Horry, winner of seven NBA championships, talks to...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News