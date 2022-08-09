CPR on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’ saved Bob Odenkirk’s life, star says

(CNN)Bob Odenkirk It said he “would have been dead within minutes” had he not received CPR A heart attack on the set of “Call Saul“Last year.
In July 2021, Audenkirk crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico while filming the show’s sixth and final season. He later confirmed that it was caused by a “small heart attack”.
The star, who has been nominated for numerous Golden Globes and Emmy Awards for playing the titular character, has now revealed that he stopped breathing during the terrifying episode but was saved by emergency medical care on set.
Although he doesn’t remember the aftermath of the incident, he now knows it happened around 5:30 p.m., when the cast and crew were changing shots. At the time, Odenkirk, now 59, mounted the exercise bike he used during the shoot to watch a Chicago Cubs baseball game on TV, he said.
In an interview with Radio Times Magazine This week, the actor recalled: “I got down on one knee, and then I went down. I think I said, ‘I don’t feel very good’.”
The star, who plays con-artist-lawyer Jimmy McGill who takes on the alias Saul Goodman, said his co-stars Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, and Patrick Fabian, who plays Howard Hamlin, grabbed his head and hands and “started yelling at me to stay on Earth.”
“I’m not breathing,” he added. “I mean, if there was no one there, if they hadn’t done that CPR, I would have been dead within minutes.”
He received three defibrillator shots and then underwent emergency surgery to clear an artery called the “widow maker.”
“Better Call Shall” is a prequel to the AMC hit “Breaking Bad,” which ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013. Bryan Cranston introduced Odenkirk as Goodman, Walter White’s lawyer, on that show.
In the show’s final season, Cranston and Aaron Paul star Reprise their “Breaking Bad” roles White and Jesse Pinkman.
Odenkirk told the Radio Times that the reunion was “the greatest joy ever”: “The first episode I did on ‘Breaking Bad’ was a big scene with those guys in the desert, at 2 in the morning, in a sandstorm. So revisiting the relationship now… I Can’t say much more than that. Because it’s mind-blowing, man.”
The series finale will air on August 15.