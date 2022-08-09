CPR on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’ saved Bob Odenkirk’s life, star says

(CNN) Bob Odenkirk It said he “would have been dead within minutes” had he not received CPR A heart attack on the set of “Call Saul“Last year.

In July 2021, Audenkirk crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico while filming the show’s sixth and final season. He later confirmed that it was caused by a “small heart attack”.

The star, who has been nominated for numerous Golden Globes and Emmy Awards for playing the titular character, has now revealed that he stopped breathing during the terrifying episode but was saved by emergency medical care on set.

Although he doesn’t remember the aftermath of the incident, he now knows it happened around 5:30 p.m., when the cast and crew were changing shots. At the time, Odenkirk, now 59, mounted the exercise bike he used during the shoot to watch a Chicago Cubs baseball game on TV, he said.

In an interview with Radio Times Magazine This week, the actor recalled: “I got down on one knee, and then I went down. I think I said, ‘I don’t feel very good’.”

