New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Dallas Cowboys signed 2022 USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin on Thursday.

Turpin led the league with 540 receiving yards – 316 of them after the catch, also the most in the league. His 44 catches are second-most in the USFL, and his four receiving touchdowns are tied for the second-best mark in the league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Turpin also had 129 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown as the Generals went on a 9-1 run.

Prior to joining the USFL, Turpin played four seasons at TCU. In his freshman year, he was named to the All-Big 12 First Team as a kick returner. He scored the league’s only punt return for a touchdown, and his 15.3 yards per punt return was a league high.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones backlashes for using derogatory term for little people, apologizes for comment

As a receiver with the Horned Frogs, Turpin caught 145 balls for 1,748 yards – 13 of them scores – in 42 games.

Turpin now joins a Cowboys team looking for some receiver depth after trading Amari Cooper and losing Cedric Wilson to free agency.

Click here to get the Fox News app

They are still awaiting the return of Michael Gallup, who tore his ACL in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.