The Dallas Cowboys signed 2022 USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin on Thursday.

Turpin led the league with 540 receiving yards – 316 of them after the catch, also the most in the league. His 44 catches are second-most in the USFL, and his four receiving touchdowns are tied for the second-best mark in the league.

Kavonte Turpin of the New Jersey Generals runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Stars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on June 25, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

(Emily Chin/USFL/Getty Images)

Turpin also had 129 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown as the Generals went on a 9-1 run.

Prior to joining the USFL, Turpin played four seasons at TCU. In his freshman year, he was named to the All-Big 12 First Team as a kick returner. He scored the league’s only punt return for a touchdown, and his 15.3 yards per punt return was a league high.

Kavonte Turpin of the New Jersey Generals runs for a touchdown against the Houston Gamblers on May 21, 2022 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

(Andy Lyons/USFL/Getty Images)

As a receiver with the Horned Frogs, Turpin caught 145 balls for 1,748 yards – 13 of them scores – in 42 games.

Turpin now joins a Cowboys team looking for some receiver depth after trading Amari Cooper and losing Cedric Wilson to free agency.

Kavonte Turpin of the New Jersey Generals high-fives fans after defeating the Michigan Panthers 25-23 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on June 11, 2022.

(Michael Reeves/USFL/Getty Images)

They are still awaiting the return of Michael Gallup, who tore his ACL in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.