Cowboys sign USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, marking WR’s first NFL shot after pleading guilty to assault

Oxnard, California. – The Cowboys signed a “dynamic” player with pro football honors and off-field questions on Thursday.

Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin won the USFL MVP in June as the versatile weapon raced for 921 all-purpose yards, including a league-best 540 receiving yards.

He didn’t receive an NFL opportunity the first four years after TCU kicked him off the team on assault charges.

“We’re obviously aware of the situation with him coming out,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday morning before the team’s second training camp practice. “In life, if you get a second chance, you work. My understanding is that he was responsible and accountable and did what he was supposed to do.

“He knows very well what is expected of him and obviously that behavior is not what we are looking for.”

In a 2018 affidavit obtained by USA TODAY Sports, a Tarrant County peace officer said Turpin’s then-partner of five years said he was “pulling her, he knocked her to the ground, it hurt her, and they started wrestling.” .” She said Turpin became “angry” after believing her friend had sent her photos to other people. She said she saw Turpin “manhandle” her then-partner by “grabbing him from behind with one arm across the neck, kicking him and dragging her feet while she screamed.” A witness said.

Turpin was arrested for assault and pleaded guilty in 2019 to assault causing bodily harm to his girlfriend. He received two years of deferred adjudication probation in 2019. According to the Dallas Morning Newsand was ordered to complete a 27-week partner abuse intervention program.

Turpin was charged in New Mexico in 2018 with disorderly conduct, criminal damage to family property (under $1,000) and interference with communication. According to a copy of the docket obtained by USA TODAY Sports, he pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge and not guilty to the damage count, the latter two of which were dropped by the prosecutor through a plea agreement.

Turpin has since played professionally for the Wroclaw Panthers of the European League of Football in Poland, then the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. There, he flashed an elusive streak that caught the attention of the USFL and NFL.

“The thing that jumps out when you watch the tape is he’s dynamic with the ball in his hands,” McCarthy said. “He’s a returner, then his responsibility on offense is second. He has some Tony Pollard-type qualities, I think from an offensive standpoint. So again, I think it’s a really good opportunity and we’ve been talking about it for a long time.

“As per the plan with (offensive coordinator) Kellen (Moore) and the packaging, etc. … it’s a very good opportunity.”

The Cowboys have question marks at wide receiver after trading Amari Cooper to the Browns for a fifth-round pick in March and losing Cedric Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency. Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards last season, his mark of eight receiving touchdowns not surpassed by any teammate (tight end Dalton Schultz tied it). Wilson caught 61 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns, returned 11 punts and completed all three of his pass attempts for 88 yards.

The Cowboys look to CeeDee Lamb (1,102 receiving yards, six touchdowns in 2021) as their new top receiver. Michael Gallup is expected to return in late September from rehab for an ACL tear. The Cowboys signed veteran James Washington in free agency and drafted rookie Jalen Tolbert in the third round as additional weapons. Pollard and Schultz are also expected to contribute as pass catchers.

The Cowboys waived fullback Nick Ralston Thursday morning to clear space for Turpin, who immediately joined individual drills in practice. McCarthy said after he plays in the USFL until June, he will be eased into the team’s drills.

“(The USFL) is great for these young players who are at a crossroads or a fork in the road and looking for another opportunity,” McCarthy said. “So obviously we and the rest of the NFL are paying a lot of attention because you see these guys get opportunities in the league.

“When we talk about the receiver room, the ability to play more than one position, you have inside players, outside players, players that give you some dynamic in the backfield. He definitely has those qualities. “

Contributing: Tom Schad

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jory Epstein on Twitter @Jori Epstein.