Cowboys rookie KaVontae Turpin had two TDs vs. With chargers lit electric return capability

KaVontae Turpin showed it During an electric college career at TCU three-plus years ago. He is D He showed his rare ability again During his league-MVP campaign in the USFL this spring.

And on Saturday night, with a 98-yard kick return touchdown followed by an 86-yard punt return touchdown, Turpin proved it again: He’s a legitimate threat in the return game.

Turpin’s performance in the 32-18 win over the Chargers solidified his spot on the Cowboys’ 53-man roster.

“I’ve got the heart of a lion,” Turpin said in a sideline interview on the CBS broadcast. “So I’m just trying to use my speed, use my God-given ability to my advantage.”

Turpin managed the returns in the Cowboys’ preseason debut last week. He returned two kickoffs for 47 combined yards (25 and 22 yards), returned a punt for 10 yards and caught two passes for a combined 12 yards. But he “wasn’t really comfortable” in that competition, Turpin said, “so I’m more comfortable in practice this week.”

It showed.

Turpin’s first touchdown came with 6:17 to play in the first quarter when Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins caught a kickoff at the Cowboys’ 2-yard line. Then Turpin was off. He runs straight down the middle of the field, bypassing many defenders and trusting his speed and his blockers.

“He’s got daylight in front of him,” NFL Network broadcast, after Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon neutralized Turpin’s last threat to streak down the right side. Within 12 seconds of his catch, Turpin reached the end zone.

A smile spread across head coach Mike McCarthy’s face. Colleagues lash out at Turpin.

But Turpin wasn’t done.

With just over a minute left in the first half, the Chargers faced fourth-and-4 at their 32-yard line and elected to punt. Turpin lined up to receive. He caught it at the opponent’s 14-yard line and immediately juked to strip Chargers rookie defensive back Dean Leonard down the field. Then his zigzag continued, Turpin’s composure in traffic believable to nearby rescuers. There were at least three Chargers downs before Turpin crossed the 50-yard line. Punter JK brilliantly tracked Scott Turpin into Cowboys territory before the 5-7, 158-pound weapon’s speed carried him to the house.

After his performance, Turpin paid tribute to former TCU teammate Jeff Gladney. Gladney, a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Vikings and later a player of the Cardinals, died in a car accident in May at the age of 25.

“I feel like my boy Jeff Gladney is looking down on me, man,” Turpin said. “This is his favorite team, so I feel like he’s smiling at me in my second preseason game. I’m happy about that.

The Cowboys knew Turpin faced an uphill battle when they signed him on July 28, nearly four years after his last college game and his first NFL training camp opportunity. His on-field performance at TCU was impressive: Turpin caught 145 passes for 1,748 yards and 13 touchdowns; rushed for 318 yards and two touchdowns; And added six more scores in the return game. But TCU fired him midway through the 2018 season after he was arrested for assault. Turpin pleaded guilty in 2019 to assault causing bodily harm. He received two years of deferred adjudication probation in 2019 and was ordered to complete a 27-week partner abuse intervention program, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“The classes helped me,” he said last month after signing with the Cowboys. “I learned my accountability and consequences. I look forward, put it behind me and now look forward to being a great person.

He re-entered professional football last fall with the Fan Controlled Football League and starred in the new USFL this spring. Turpin’s 921 all-purpose yards, along with a league-best 540 receiving yards, earned him MVP honors. He also posted a league-best 71-yard punt return in the regular season and a 78-yard go-ahead punt-return touchdown in the playoffs. The cowboys were ecstatic.

“When you watch the tape, he’s dynamic with the ball in his hands,” McCarthy said. “H is a returner then his responsibility for the crime is second. He has some Tony Pollard-type qualities, I think from an offensive point of view. So once again I think it’s a really good opportunity and we’ve been talking about it for a long time.

Turpin’s special-teams threat is clearly an opportune moment for the Cowboys, whose shuffled roster dictates a new comeback plan. Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Cedric Wilson split punt-return duties last year. But because Lamb’s elevation to a top receiver now makes him too valuable to risk on returns, Wilson signed with Miami in free agency. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard led Dallas in kick returns last season, but his expected increased role in both rushing and receiving has been correlated with a decrease in returns.

Turpin believed he was ready to return from his arrival at Cowboys camp. He also tried to prove he could contribute as a receiver.

“Return man, that’s what I do,” Turpin said. “I am a special person. I am here to prove to everyone that I am a real receiver. Special teams is something I do, I can wake up and do it. I am here to prove to everyone that I am a real receiver.

Turpin rushed for 9 yards in a Jet sweep vs. the Chargers, but left the game after his second touchdown. His tape is already likely to factor into the Cowboys’ upcoming roster decision.

“Speed ​​kills,” Turpin said at a recent practice. “It’s an advantage for me. … Punt return, kickoff, whatever the Cowboys want me to do, I’m here.”

He reiterated Saturday night: “It’s a blessing to be here.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jory Epstein on Twitter @Jori Epstein.