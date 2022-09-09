Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘good to go’ after missing practice with ankle injury

FRISCO, Texas—“Honestly,” Dak Prescott said after walking off the sidelines of Cowboys practice, “I feel great.”

But also: The Cowboys quarterback sat out most of practice Thursday after experiencing tightness in his surgically repaired right ankle. And Tom Brady’s Buccaneers head to Dallas this weekend for a Sunday Night Football matchup.

“Changed shoes today, probably not the best idea,” he said of trading the Jordan 1s he wore all training camp for the Jordan 11s.

“I actually wear new cleats every game. That’s what I did going back to college. But it’s really just a style. Just a different arrangement. The cleats I wore last year but throughout training camp I stayed in one style and tried a different style I wanted to wear for the game and didn’t learn quickly. It’s not a go.

“Going back to what you all saw me practice.”

Prescott said he didn’t roll his ankle, just felt discomfort and tightness from his shoe. Backup Cooper Rush, who the Cowboys will elevate from their practice squad to QB2 on Sunday, has taken first-team reps in team drills, according to multiple reports.

Prescott insisted he won’t be limited against the Bucks.

“No, no, not at all,” he said. “Not at all. No, not possible. Not at all, no chance.

“I still feel the best I’ve felt in a long, long time.”

Prescott stayed healthy through offseason activities and training camp, fully participating in every practice, including team drills. A 2020 compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle ended his season five games into the season. After that two surgeries were done.

Prescott strained his latissimus muscle near his throwing shoulder in 2021 training camp and strained his calf in the sixth game of last season. He rested for two weeks, with a bye and the next, rushing quarterback in Sunday night’s win at Minnesota. Prescott admitted his footwork isn’t as accurate as it was earlier in the season.

The Cowboys went 12-5 last season to win the NFC East, becoming the NFL’s lone home team to lose its wildcard matchup.

Prescott completed 68.8% of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games.

The Cowboys are counting on Prescott to receive youth after parting ways with veterans Amari Cooper and Cedric Wilson in the offseason. Prescott’s defense is also undermanned after right tackle Loell Collins signed with Cincinnati and eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a fractured knee and torn ligament that sidelined him until at least December.

Cowboys first-round rookie Tyler Smith, a college tackle who has practiced at left guard through training camp, will be responsible for Prescott’s blindside.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones Prescott said recently

He’s had a “fantastic” offseason and camp as he sees it: “Feel as good as you can feel.”

Asked if he’ll practice fully on Friday, Prescott said Friday was a “light day” but “come Saturday, yeah, we’ll be rolling.”

“Good to go,” he said. “I promise I’ll be great.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jory Epstein on Twitter: @Jori Epstein