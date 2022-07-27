New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Dallas Cowboys are long-awaited for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1995, as they haven’t even gotten past the divisional round since that season.

When Jerry Jones fired Jason Garrett, it was a new slate. The team committed Mike McCarthy, who was fired by the Green Bay Packers, to a five-year deal in 2020.

The Cowboys failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and lost to the Jimmy Garoppolo-led San Francisco 49ers in the wild card game. The game was punctuated by a questionable decision on a run by Dak Prescott that wasted a lot of clock and ended the game.

The roster is in place to make another playoff push, and Jones still believes McCarthy can lead the Cowboys to the promised land.

“I want to be really clear. He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t think he was the guy to lead this team to the Super Bowl. He wouldn’t be and I had options. So that’s not to be sensitive to anybody. That’s the reality,” Jones said.

The Cowboys won 12 games last year, and while Jones said he was happy with their record, “it wasn’t good enough.”

It wasn’t just Jones telling him to look good in front of the media — the head coach said Jones himself expressed his belief in him.

“I obviously have the opportunity to meet with Jerry in the GM, head coach realm and our conversations will be about partnership, direction, vision,” McCarthy said. “But I’ve also had the opportunity to talk to Jerry as an owner with a head coach. … I think it’s really consistent with our conversations and really my focus has always been on this partnership.”

The Cowboys haven’t made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since the 2006 and 2007 seasons, and with the NFC at its most massive, especially with their own division, the skid is sure to fail if the Cowboys can’t break through.

McCarthy is currently entering the third season of his contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report