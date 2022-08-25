New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Dallas Cowboys were bitten by the injury bug when eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a major leg injury on Wednesday and will miss several months of the season, according to reports.

“[Cowboys] Sources say standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the ligament at the back of the knee removed the bone and will require surgery,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning. “If he’s back, it will be December. A tough loss.”

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Smith tore his hamstring on non-contact play. Smith was able to walk off the field under his own power.

“I was in pass protection and all of a sudden, I see him down the field,” left guard Connor McGovern said Wednesday evening, according to the Dallas Morning News . “I didn’t even care where the ball was downfield. I just went to him immediately. You literally saw everybody on offense, even the defensive guys, running down there. When a guy like that goes down — it doesn’t even matter. Who’s who, this team is so close. Everybody gets in there and Seeing if they’re okay and trying to bring them back up.”

Smith has dealt with multiple injuries over the past several seasons, missing 14 games in 2020 due to neck surgery and six games in 2021 due to ankle problems and COVID-19.

Smith was drafted by Dallas in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft and is the longest tenured member of the Cowboys.

Losing Smith for a significant amount of time is a big blow to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, who are already dealing with depth issues on the offensive line.

Dallas selected two offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft, taking Tulsa OT Tyler Smith with the 24th pick in the first round and Matt Waletzko from North Dakota State in the fifth round.

Dallas opens the season on September 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.