Cowboys offense, Broncos defense fumbled repeatedly in joint practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver’s offense and Dallas’ defense displayed nothing but peace, love and understanding Thursday on the south practice field at the Broncos’ facility.

Or, if not love, than the workmanlike approach that led to drama during the franchise’s more than an hour of teamwork against each other during joint practice.

In Northfield, however, there was no such peaceful situation.

Denver’s defense and Dallas offense clashed at least a half-dozen times in the same span, including one that got particularly heated between Cowboys offensive lineman Matt Furniok and Broncos defensive lineman Marquise Spencer. Farniok took Spencer to the ground behind a play and Spencer jumped up and threw several punches to Farniok’s helmet.

The move bounced back and forth several times, with veteran Kareem Jackson, perhaps Denver’s most famous trash talker, at one point finding himself playing diplomat rather than instigator.

“Sometimes I can be a peacemaker and be that person,” Jackson said. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, I’m putting gas on the fire. Today there is 1%.

An aggressive approach to day and joint learning, says Jackson, is by design.

“Guys come into your backyard as kids and try to take your ball and run away with it,” he said. “That’s just, defensively, how guys are. How we are as a unit. We have to bring that intensity and sometimes it’s a little thin. This is football. There are 11 guys with egos.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to dial it back a little bit and get some work done and I think we did.”

“We don’t want fights,” Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said before practice. We are not here to fight. I don’t see it as toughness,” and added for emphasis on avoiding each team’s star quarterback. The goal was accomplished in the latter, but not so much on the fighting front.

“When you come here and you’re on the road and you’re playing in somebody else’s environment, in a practice environment, things can go haywire as you’ve seen,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Tensions are high, emotions are high, being against someone else for the first time. But when you put all that aside and look at the Xs and Os, the way we executed and the way we communicated, we definitely took a step forward.

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said he was apologizing to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after he knocked him to the ground and said he felt the physicality and aggressive nature of the workday got a lot out of hand.

“Aggression and that skill when you go against someone who’s not your teammate, but at the end of the day it’s all about love,” Chubb said.

Charms of the stars

It remains to be seen how well any of the starters on either side will play when these teams meet back up for a preseason game on Saturday night, but Thursday was full of great plays and great performances from both groups’ best players.

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, for example, started a two-minute drill with back-to-back catches on slant routes against Jackson, then ended it with a double move to the post for a touchdown against cornerback Pat Surtain II and then cornerback Michael. Ozemudia.

“It was a good matchup for me,” Surten said of facing Lamb. “Iron sharpens iron, and obviously he’s a good player. Going against him helped me improve.

Denver’s no. 1 receiver, Courtland Sutton, also made several big plays in what Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson said was a good day for their unit.

“Courtland is phenomenal,” Wilson said. “He’s obviously got tremendous skill in terms of being able to catch the ball down the field, but he’s very, very bright. … He’s one of the best receivers I’ve ever seen in terms of understanding the game and what’s going on.

Likewise on defense, Chubb and Dallas’ Micah Parsons often generated pressure during practice. At one point Parsons ripped through the right side of the Broncos’ offensive line — a question mark with Billy Turner, who has been listed as physically unavailable since the start of camp — on three straight snaps. Denver’s defensive front took a strong first step forward.

“(Parsons) is a beast,” Hackett said. “Him and (DeMarcus Lawrence), we’ve got two guys that are special players on that defense. We wanted to try to test some guys and see what happens and they step up to it, but I’ll tell you, Parsons is a good football player.

A breakthrough for Denver’s offense

Hackett thought his top offensive group started hot on the day — Wilson completed his first three passes and overall spread the ball to an array of receivers, backs and tight ends — but struggled somewhat in the two-minute drill, with the unit not producing a touchdown on two chances.

“Overall, hey, when you come out with no injuries and you go against somebody else and get a good job, you always feel great about it,” Hackett said.

Wilson said Denver’s offense has been ahead of schedule so far.

“It’s impressive to watch,” he praised his unit position by position. … “The investment they put in every day and every moment, it’s about them and what they’ve done. It’s been a pleasure to work with them every day in extra work and I think that’s added to looking really sharp, playing really clean football, executing in every way throughout the day.

Football is a small world

Before practice, Denver outside linebacker Randy Gregory found Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and gave him a big hug. Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos this offseason. He is on the PUP list and has yet to do anything since spring shoulder surgery. That didn’t stop him from getting into one of the scrums, even though it wasn’t far past the edge of the pile.

“He missed us,” Prescott said.

Quinn and Hackett also talked about interviewing for the Broncos head job during an offseason.

Parsons and Surtain, who have known each other since the eighth grade, were the nation’s No. 5 and No. 5 high school recruits in the 2018 class, respectively. 6-ranked, then no. 9 (certain) and no. 12 (Parsons) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Hackett and McCarthy have their own personal relationship. McCarthy at one point worked for Hackett’s father, Paul, who was there on Thursdays to watch practice.

“They’re like family to me and I wouldn’t be here without Paul Hackett,” McCarthy said.

“It’s unbelievable,” Hackett said. “(McCarthy) is someone I’ve looked up to since I was 8 or 9 years old. He’s very dear to me and my dad and to sit on the field and talk and be there with him and have an opportunity like this for the first time with him, I can’t tell you how amazing it is and how it feels.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Parker Gabriel on Twitter @ParkerJGabriel.