The Dallas Cowboys were hit with the devastating news that Dak Prescott will be sidelined for a few weeks with a broken right thumb.

During the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC broadcast the team’s medical staff telling Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy about Prescott’s diagnosis. McCarthy was immediately devastated when he heard the harsh news.

McCarthy said in the postgame press conference that Prescott’s injury was “significant” and that Cooper would move forward with Rush as the team’s starter. Rush started one game in his career; It was last year’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

McCarthy also faced criticism on social media for how the team performed against the Buccaneers. The team didn’t allow a touchdown until the second half but couldn’t get the offense going at all.

In 64 plays, the Cowboys held just 244 yards of total offense. The team averaged 3.8 yards per play. Prescott was 14-29 with an interception before leaving with an injury. Ezekiel Elliott had 10 carries for 52 yards.

Dallas also lost to Tampa Bay in last year’s season-opener, but the offense is more integrated.

The Cowboys haven’t finished a game with just three points since Oct. 25, 2020, when they lost 25-3 to the Washington football team. This was two games after Prescott suffered a devastating ankle injury. Andy Dalton was thrust into a starting role when Prescott was offloaded.