New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is calling on the NFL to ban the low block that left New York Giants rookie Kevon Thibodeaux with a sprained MCL.

Thibodeaux suffered the injury in Sunday night’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was hit low by tight end Thaddeus Moss as he rushed the passer. Thibodeaux went down but was back on the sideline after he checked in the locker room. He did not play again the rest of the game.

“I don’t understand why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We’re raised f—ing men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that s— man!” Parsons Tweeted on Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked about Black on Monday.

“Those are tough blocks — blocks coming off the line of scrimmage in the tackle box. You have to see it, and then you do a great job of trying to make plays with your hands. So, it’s unfortunate that KT went down. But that’s part of the game,” he said.

Thibodeaux is reportedly out 3-4 weeks with the injury. Dabol would not put a timeline on his return.

“I would say it’s really day-to-day,” he said. “I’m not predicting when a player will come back or not. I know he’ll come in and get treatment. We’ll take it day by day and when he’s ready to go out, that’s when we’ll put him in there.”

Raiders’ Mark Davis, Rob Gronkowski Rumors on Tom Brady: ‘I Don’t Know, Man’

Thibodeaux is set to miss some practice time and the final preseason game against the New York Jets.

“It’s worth getting away in practice. You try to simulate it as best you can to get live reps, but as many reps as any of our guys can get — whether it’s a rookie or a veteran — I think that’s going to help them. It’s going to help every unit. KT is everything we’ve asked him to do since he’s been here. He’s a good teammate,” Daboll said.

“He’s worked very hard. So, absolutely, you never lose time. He’s got the right attitude. The right approach. He’ll rehab as hard as he can and he’ll be ready to go when he’s ready to go.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Thibodeaux was the Giants’ No. in April. 5 total selection. In 10 games in his final season with Oregon, he had 49 total tackles, including 12 for loss and seven sacks. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.