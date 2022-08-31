New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The The Dallas Cowboys received devastating news Last week, when it was confirmed that their eight-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, Tyron Smith, suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee and would miss several months of the season.

Losing their starting left tackle is a significant blow to Dallas The organization’s first NFC Championship game Since the 1995 season.

However, the Cowboys drafted two offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft, including the draft’s 24th overall pick, using a first-round pick on Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith.

Smith, who has been working at guard in training camp, will slide over to left tackle and looks set to get the starting nod when Dallas opens their regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

Cowboys offensive lineman Tyron Smith out with major leg injury, months out: reports

“I think it’s safe to say,” Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.

“We’ve got to get him out here and practice here for the next couple of weeks in relation to whatever issue he has with a bit more ankle (sprain). But we don’t think it’s serious enough to limit his preparation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Now, he’s not at left tackle. He’s a rookie. But he’s a first-round pick and he deserves a first-round pick in my mind. So we knew — we didn’t want it to come any earlier than it had to — but we knew we had to be ready to replace our left tackle, and he chose.”

Before Tyron Smith’s injury, analysts were high on the Cowboys’ offensive line, with Pro Football Focus ranking the offensive line unit sixth in all of football.

49ers Kyle Shanahan is staying with the team thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo

“We feel good about where we’re going and how our situation is,” Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said. 105.3 The Fan.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I always say, we’re always watching Upgrade our list And we certainly look to continue to improve ourselves. Sure, the offensive line isn’t necessarily loaded with depth, but we’ll continue to watch as things don’t come to fruition over the next two or three days as teams are going to expose a lot of players. (for waiver).

Dallas went 12-5 and won the NFC East in 2021, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round.