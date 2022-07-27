New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has apologized for using a derogatory term for little people.

Jones, 79, used the word “m—-t” when talking about Larry Lacewell — the former director of college and pro scouting for the Cowboys who died in May during training camp.

The Cowboys executive said he’d dress up like Lacewell and “want to get somebody, a m—-t” to stand next to him at practice. The use of the term drew ire from the Little People of America.

“M—-t is a term that has been known as an insult for many years and should be common knowledge for anyone in the public sphere like Jerry Jones,” said Little People of America. TMZ Sports In a statement. “Ignorance is not just an excuse at this point. It is deplorable and inexcusable to use this derogatory slur along with suggestions or insinuations that we have our stature for entertainment.

“Those who use the word m—-t, any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism, are urged to educate themselves to eradicate the term,” the organization said. “Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to apologize and pledge to use appropriate language with dignity and respect.”

Jones apologized later Tuesday.

“I made a suggestion earlier today that I understand was taken as offensive. I apologize,” he said.

Pro Football Talk Cleveland radio host Tony Grassi was suspended for using the term in 2020, and former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis apologized for using the term in 2014.