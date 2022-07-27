closer
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has apologized for using a derogatory term for little people.

Jones, 79, used the word “m—-t” when talking about Larry Lacewell — the former director of college and pro scouting for the Cowboys who died in May during training camp.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attends training camp at the River Ridge Complex on July 24, 2021 in Oxnard, California.

(Jane Comin-Oncia/Getty Images)

The Cowboys executive said he’d dress up like Lacewell and “want to get somebody, a m—-t” to stand next to him at practice. The use of the term drew ire from the Little People of America.

“M—-t is a term that has been known as an insult for many years and should be common knowledge for anyone in the public sphere like Jerry Jones,” said Little People of America. TMZ Sports In a statement. “Ignorance is not just an excuse at this point. It is deplorable and inexcusable to use this derogatory slur along with suggestions or insinuations that we have our stature for entertainment.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches warmups before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

“Those who use the word m—-t, any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism, are urged to educate themselves to eradicate the term,” the organization said. “Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to apologize and pledge to use appropriate language with dignity and respect.”

Jones apologized later Tuesday.

“I made a suggestion earlier today that I understand was taken as offensive. I apologize,” he said.

Dallas Cowboys owner and president Jerry Jones speaks during the FIFA World Cup 2026 host city announcement at the AT&T Discovery District on June 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

(Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Pro Football Talk Cleveland radio host Tony Grassi was suspended for using the term in 2020, and former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis apologized for using the term in 2014.

