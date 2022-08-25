Cowboys eight-time Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith could miss several months with injury, according to report

FRISCO, Texas — As the Cowboys snapped the ball during team drills Wednesday night, Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith burst through the line. He powered upfield to block Leighton Vander Esch and clear a designated run lane.

But after tripping a linebacker, Smith fell. He held his left leg near the knee and remained there. Star linebacker Micah Parsons jumped to avoid hitting—or falling on—Smith, then quickly turned to check on Parsons Smith.

The Cowboys’ teammates gathered, worried.

Late Wednesday night, Smith was diagnosed with a torn left hamstring. ESPN reported. A further review of the severity is pending Thursday, according to ESPN, with the initial timeline putting Smith on the sidelines for “multiple” months.

When Smith left Wednesday’s practice early, the left tackle’s lack of return left the coaches somewhat alarmed. But in the locker room, fellow offensive lineman Connor McGovern said Wednesday night that Smith was running with his own energy.

“He gave me a good reassuring whisper like he usually does,” McGovern said. “Playing next to him for so long, I can understand his whispers.”

The months-long timeline could hurt Smith’s availability for the Cowboys’ opening gauntlet. Dallas hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener and hosts the defending AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. In Week 5, the Cowboys visit the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. Dallas is expected to be thin at receiver early in the season as veterans Michael Gallup (ACL) and James Washington (foot fracture) complete their recoveries.

Dallas knew its offensive line depth was poor when it drafted Tulsa lineman Tyler Smith in the first round this spring. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones predicted Smith would be the team’s current (letting Dallas Connor Williams walk in free agency) and future continuity. Jones and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy each considered Tyler Smith a “left sided player.” But the college tackle worked at left guard in training camp practices and missed all of practice this week with a sprained ankle that wasn’t considered serious.

Josh Ball, the Cowboys’ 2021 fourth-round pick, did not play as a rookie, sliding at left tackle when Tyron Smith went down Wednesday.

Smith hasn’t been healthy for a full season in seven years. He missed five games last season with multiple ailments, including a high ankle sprain, and underwent season-ending neck surgery two games into the 2020 season. Smith’s age is relevant: The 32-year-old is the oldest and longest-tenured player on the Cowboys. And he missed just one game in five seasons after the Cowboys drafted him ninth overall in 2011.

But recently his health deteriorated. The Cowboys chose not to invest deeply in his backups.

Addressing his swing-tackle list Wednesday, McCarthy cited Ball, 2021 undrafted free agent Aviante Collins and rookie fifth-round pick Matt Waletzko. Waletzko missed most of training camp with a shoulder injury.

“I think Josh Ball is growing every week, which is a great example of a guy who needs reps,” McCarthy said. “I think he’s benefited not only from the joint practices, but from the high-quality reps he’s had in the first two preseason games. (Aviante Collins) did a heck of a job, too. Those guys are out there making plays. So it’s good to get Matt (Waletzko) out there. .

“Growing Youth.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jory Epstein on Twitter @Jori Epstein.