Cowboys DC Don Quinn plans to release Micah Parsons more this season

OXNARD, Calif. – First Dan Quinn spotted the quick.

While the Cowboys defensive coordinator knows rookie Micah Parsons brings coverage and blitz abilities to Dallas, Parsons’ college tape shows how he can effectively leverage size and speed on downs.

But the pass rush? Parsons’ Covid-shortened college career didn’t flaunt edge talent. So Quinn experimented.

“It started in minicamp,” Quinn told USA TODAY Sports. “‘Okay, I’m going to add more, add more, add more.’

“It was really in training camp (last year) that I figured we had something as a pass rusher. … I didn’t plan on going into the season using him as a defensive end.

But the Cowboys lost defensive end Randy Gregory to the Covid-19 bout and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was sidelined 10 weeks with a fracture. Suddenly, Dallas is gearing up for a 2021 Week 2 visit to the Los Angeles Chargers.

So Parsons stepped in.

He developed.

This year, expect him to be a pass-rush again.

“After that practice (before Week 2) I said, ‘Hey come up and watch me: I’m going to do this for the whole game,'” Quinn said. “So that’s how it started. And I’ll do it again this year, where he’ll be the D-end for the game.

“When I feel it’s necessary, I do it.”

‘That is his superpower’

Parsons isn’t the first player to portray Quinn as versatile. But he’s the first player Quinn has publicly directed to split time between the meetings of the two position groups. Parsons sticks to a daily practice plan in which he joins the defensive linemen for two minutes of work before cycling through individual drills with the linebacking corps.

“Every day, I’m trying to make sure I’m not missing anything,” Parsons said. “I’m increasing my knowledge of the game.”

The initial asking length is for the 22-year-old rookie linebacker, who has been removed from competitive football for 18 months (Parsons sat out the 2020 COVID-19-skewed season). But Quinn found reason to believe.

“He’s a rare competitor — that’s his superpower,” Quinn said. “If he doesn’t have something too short, he’s going to cut it. And he’s going to work really hard to get it right, because he doesn’t like not being able to do something.

“So if you ever want to get him, that’s the point: anything that’s competitive is his wheelhouse.”

Quinn valued how Parsons envisioned the chess piece of offensive coordinators last year, and the Cowboys organization still refuses to completely free him from coverage and run-stopping abilities.

But while Quinn wants his defense to fumble more — 26 of Dallas’ league-leading takeaways came from interceptions last season, while Dallas recovered eight fumbles — the pressure on the quarterback should increase.

“If it only comes from interceptions, there’s little chance of leading the league in takeaways,” Quinn said. “If we had five fewer interceptions, but 10 more recovered fumbles, that’s how you make it. More hits on the quarterback, more sacks.

“Because we didn’t force a lot of fumbles to be honest with you.”

‘I… guess sometimes’

The Cowboys lost Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. They signed veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler, re-signed Dorrance Armstrong and drafted Sam Williams in the second round of the 2022 draft for a projected right-end rotation. On the left side, Lawrence hopes the burst he once showed during a two-year, 25-sack stretch will return now that he’s finally completed a healthy offseason.

At any point, Parsons could be out as well.

Parsons believes he’ll be more effective as a pass-rusher now that he understands edge responsibilities more thoroughly, with 13 sacks last year coming despite him “not understanding the full concepts” of the defense.

“I’ve been going through growing pains all year, I guess sometimes,” Parsons said. “Now that I know and find that, I’m more relaxed.”

While that eases what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy hopes is the defenders’ violent hands on offense, Parsons is eager to make sure his hands are on the ball and in coverage. As his scheme grip tightens, so does his footwork.

“I would say that I can eliminate some extra steps that I don’t need to take,” Parsons said. “And they could be TFLs (fixes for loss), sacks, however you look at it.”

Quinn knows Parsons will welcome any challenge or competition his coordinator throws at him.

“I don’t believe in pressure; The pressure is non-existent,” Parsons said. “You have to think about yourself and what you want to achieve, and that’s personal. But I think other aspects of how people perceive you are pressures.

“Last year, I was trying to earn the respect of my fellow teammates and players throughout the league. This year, I want to go out and dominate.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jory Epstein on Twitter @Jory Epstein