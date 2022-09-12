New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery on his right thumb and will be out for several weeks, according to team owner Jerry Jones.

Prescott exited a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter after making contact with the arm of linebacker Shaquille Barrett. Backup Cooper Rush will be there for the rest of the game.

Jones said he suffered a fracture near the thumb on his throwing hand. More specifically, it is above the big toe and behind the joint.

There is currently no timetable for Prescott’s return.

Before the injury, Prescott was struggling to generate any offense for the Cowboys, scoring just three points in a 19-3 loss to Tom Brady and the Bucks. There was some speculation that Prescott’s ankle was bothering him after he was forced to pull out of practice Thursday, which he said was a precaution.

However, Prescott’s passes were not executed with a normal crisp delivery. Because of that, Dallas stopped when it had the ball and was no threat to Brady, who got down the field despite not finding the end zone on most drives.

Prescott finished the game with just 134 yards on 14-29 through the air with no touchdowns.

It was a blow to the Cowboys. In Week 5 of the 2020 season, Prescott broke his ankle against the New York Giants, rendering him inactive for the remainder of the season. The Cowboys finished 4-7 the rest of the year.

Prescott bounced back last season, throwing for 37 touchdowns and 4,449 yards en route to an 11-5 record to secure a playoff spot. But another injury will sideline him again, and the Cowboys are hoping Rush can hold his own while Prescott is out.

Rush has just one career start under his belt, and it came last season in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys won that game 20–16, where Rush went 24–40 for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Prescott was signed to a four-year, $160 million extension In 2021