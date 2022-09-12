New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Many Dallas Cowboys fans were saddened when Dak Prescott left for the locker room with a toe injury in the fourth quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Then the diagnosis hit – Prescott had suffered a fractured right thumb and would miss less than a month of recovery. He appeared with a cast on his right hand while speaking to reporters after the Buccaneers’ 19-3 win over his team.

On social media, a video surfaced showing fans at AT&T Stadium throwing trash at Prescott.

Former NFL star Chad Johnson responded on Twitter.

“This is unacceptable, you have to love your players especially your QB,” he wrote.

Prescott was 14-29 for 134 passing yards and an interception before leaving the game.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating, but injuries happen. It’s out of control. It’s unfortunate. I’m obviously going to miss some time, not be with my team. That hurts more than anything, especially after the start we just put out,” Prescott said, via Pro Football Talk.

“I wanted to be able to react and not have that chance for several weeks. Yes, it’s unfortunate, but I always do what I always do when there’s trouble. Think about it first and I’ll give it my all. The best and I’m sure I’ll come out of this better.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ injury isn’t season-ending, but he will miss a few games.