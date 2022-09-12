New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dak Prescott injured his thumb in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and is expected to be out for several weeks.

This will be the second time in his career that Prescott has missed significant time with an ankle injury during the 2020 season. After the 19-3 loss, Prescott addressed reporters with a cast on his right arm. He was diagnosed with a fractured right thumb.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Yeah, it’s frustrating, but injuries happen. It’s out of control. It’s unfortunate. I’m obviously going to miss some time, not be with my team. That hurts more than anything, especially after the start we just put out,” Prescott said, via Pro Football Talk.

“I wanted to be able to react and not have that chance for several weeks. Yes, it’s unfortunate, but I always do what I always do when there’s trouble. Think about it first and I’ll give it my all. The best and I’m sure I’ll come out of this better.”

Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Makes Ridiculous One-Handed Touchdown Catch Against Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ injury isn’t season-ending, but he will miss a few games.

Prescott said the toe was “jammed” when he suffered the injury with 6 minutes left in the game.

“I mean, how many bodies have I hit in my career and not really had anything [except] Probably a jammed finger, and that’s what I actually thought,” he said. “The next play I realized I couldn’t catch the ball, let alone the sideline. After that, I told the trainers the same thing when I got off. I said, ‘I can’t hold it. I feel like if you pull it, I’ll be fine, and I came in and got X-rays and things were different.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Dallas was dealing with offensive line issues all night. The Cowboys lost Tyron Smith in training camp and moved rookie Tyler Smith from guard to tackle the opener.