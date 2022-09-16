New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Dallas Cowboys have lost this season Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott A toe injury could sideline him for several weeks, but backup quarterback Cooper Rush has confidence and familiarity that will serve Dallas well in Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rush, 28, will make his second NFL start later this week for the Cowboys Prescott was excluded With a broken bone near his right thumb, he missed last week’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Rush is no stranger to this.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones gives optimistic timeline for Dak Prescott’s return: ‘We won’t put him on IR’

Last season, with the Cowboys rolling 5-1, Prescott hurt his right calf and Rush was called up for his first career NFL start against the Minnesota Vikings. He kept the momentum of the team going Last minute touchdown pass to Amari Cooper for a clutch 20-16 win.

“I think it’s more about the teammates. All you do every day is earn their respect,” Rush said Thursday. via ESPN. “That’s the best way to go out there on Sunday. Play well. They have my respect. I think they respect me. I think we have a good crowd. I think we’re ready to roll.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rush’s teammates echoed that sentiment.

“I know he’s at the top of this offense,” Star running back Ezekiel Elliott Said. “I know he knows it inside, maybe not as well as Dak, but very well. We all have a lot of confidence in the Kop and I think last year had a lot to do with that.”

“He’s a quiet guy, keeps to himself a little bit,” right guard Zach Martin said, “but he’s got that fire when he’s in a huddle. He commands it. When you show you know exactly what’s going on, it calms everybody down. He’s been here a long time. He knows exactly what’s going on.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Rush could see several starts this season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones The team said earlier this week that it would not place Prescott on injured reserve and expected him to miss at least four games before being ready to return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.