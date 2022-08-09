Cowboys bring back Brett Maher to shake up kicker competition amid camp questions

The cowboys tried to hitch it up to the Southern California winds.

They tried to take advantage of their kickers facing adversity in training camp, with field goals falling short and wide in repeated practices.

Owner Jerry Jones tried to emphasize that he was more concerned about extra points than field goals.

But by the third week of training camp, it was clear that Dallas’ kicking pool was no better than the other available talent. So after working out four free agents, the Cowboys signed NFL and CFL veteran Brett Maher on Tuesday, the team confirmed.

The team released undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay, signed in the spring from Texas Tech.

“The kicker’s job is to kick the ball through the goal posts, regardless of the situation,” Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay said Monday. “So we’re looking for guys who can do it more consistently.”

Training Camp Specialties:League-wide, two Cowboys are looking at players who are creating buzz

NFL Record Projections:Can the Cowboys Retain the NFC East Crown in 2022?

With 33 days until the Buccaneers arrive for the “Sunday Night Football” opener, Maher and Lirim Hazrullah now face off in the Cowboys’ kicking contest.

Maher was the Cowboys’ kicker for most of two seasons before Dallas waived him on December 9, 2019, making just 1 of 4 attempts during a two-game stretch. The Cowboys lost those games by 11 and 7 points.

But during Maher’s 29-game Cowboys tenure, he was often reliable. Maher completed 74.2% of his field-goal attempts and 98.6% of his extra-point attempts. He missed just one of 42 kicks from the 20- to 29-yard range. And Maher’s first season was 80.6% accurate. Maher recorded the longest successful NFL field goal in 2019 (63 yards) and the second longest in 2018 (62).

Since then he has spent time with the Jets, Commanders, Texans, Cardinals and Saints. He only competed in games against the Saints. Maher completed 16 of 18 field goal attempts in eight games with New Orleans last year.

Hazrullah is entering his second season in the NFL after playing three games for Carolina and one against Dallas last year. He completed 4 of 5 field goal attempts and three extra point attempts for the Panthers. Hazrullah only attempted extra points in Dallas, but connected on all five in Dallas’ 43-3 decimation vs. Atlanta last November.

Hazrullah has been more accurate than Garibeh in camp, including a 7-of-7 practice on Monday, according to multiple reports.

But questions remain.

“You create opportunities,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday. “Especially when you’re going with younger, less experienced professionals and trust your judgment.”

“You’re always evaluating, you’re always evaluating your current players and other teams. We dedicate a lot of time and energy to the team, so we want to make sure we get the most out of it.

The Cowboys travel to Denver on Wednesday before a joint practice and preseason game. They will practice and play against the Chargers next week.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein.