New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Dallas Cowboys have been without Dak Prescott for several weeks now, leaving a glaring hole at the quarterback position for the second time in two seasons.

Prescott missed most of the 2020 season with an ankle injury and missed training camp last season with a shoulder problem. Now, the Cowboys face several weeks without their starting quarterback, who led them to the playoffs last season.

Dallas doesn’t have the best options behind him, but the backups currently on the Cowboys’ roster have some experience.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cooper Rush was the QB2 to start the regular season and entered the game for Prescott when the quarterback went down. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rush was 7-13 with 64 passing yards and two sacks.

Rush is in his fifth season with the Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. He started one game last season and helped the Cowboys to a win over the Minnesota Vikings. Rush was 24-40 with 325 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception.

He had 422 passing yards and three touchdown passes in five appearances.

Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Makes Ridiculous One-Handed Touchdown Catch Against Cowboys

Will Grier has been bouncing around the Cowboys’ practice squad, and he’s likely to be promoted to the main roster after Prescott goes on injured reserve.

The former third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers joined the Cowboys earlier in the year, was cut and re-signed over the summer. His only game time came in 2019, when he played and started two games, throwing for 228 yards and four interceptions. He didn’t have a touchdown.

A potential trade for Jimmy Garoppolo is the talk of the town on Twitter.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was demoted to the backup spot behind Trey Lance early in the season, but agreed to a restructured deal that included a no-trade clause. He will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Trading for Garoppolo would be a risky move as he is a proven starter in the league and the team would not need to cloud their own starting quarterback position if he performs well and takes the team far in this hypothetical scenario.

Click here to get the Fox News app

It’s unclear when Prescott will return, but he will be missed.