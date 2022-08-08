COVID Wastewater Observation Laboratories Join Monkeypox Hunt

Enlarge this image toggle signature NIAID

Same wastewater monitoring methods which have become an important tool for the early detection of COVID-19 outbreaks, are being adapted for use in monitoring the astonishing spread of monkeypox in the San Francisco Bay Area and several other communities in the United States.

Prior to the COVID pandemic, it was thought that sewage sludge could serve as an early indicator of public health threats, in part because people can excrete genetic evidence of infectious diseases in their faeces, often before they develop symptoms of the disease. Israel has been monitoring wastewater for polio for decades. But prior to COVID, such risk monitoring in the US was limited mainly to academic pursuits.

With the onset of the pandemic, collaborative research involving scientists from Stanford University, the University of Michigan and Emory University launched a pioneering effort to recalibrate surveillance methods to detect the virus. coronavirus, marking the first time wastewater has been used to track respiratory illnesses.

The same research group Coronavirus alert sewer networkor SCAN, is now a leader in expanding sewage monitoring to detect monkeypox, a once little-known virus endemic to remote regions of Africa that infected over 26,000 people all over the world and over 7000 Across the US, the Biden administration declared a monkeypox outbreak last week public health emergency, following similar decisions by health officials in California, Illinois, and New York.

And SCAN scientists are predicting a future in which sewage sludge serves as a reservoir for tracking a host of health-threatening issues. “We are looking at a range of things that we could test,” said Marlene Wolfe, assistant professor of environmental health at Emory.

This story was created in collaboration with Kaiser Health News.

Since expanding surveillance in mid-June, the SCAN team monkeypox discovered in several Northern California sewers that he controls, including Palo Alto, San Jose, Gilroy, Sacramento, and two locations in San Francisco. Funded by grants from the National Science Foundation and the CDC Foundation, SCAN conducts similar monitoring in Colorado, Georgia, Michigan and four other statesand wants to expand to 300 sites in the US.

This is one of the growing number of wastewater. observation projects in the US, universities, public health agencies, and utilities co-operate and share COVID data with state and federal agencies. It is not clear how many of these networks have extended their search to monkeypox. SCAN sites in California, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas, and Research team in Nevada are among the few to report sludge samples that tested positive for monkeypox virus.

Another public health tool

As with COVID, monkeypox data can be used to compare trends across regions, but there are limits to what this type of monitoring can achieve. Wastewater monitoring does not determine who is infected; it only shows the presence of the virus in the area. And you need a specialist to analyze the samples. Researchers see wastewater surveillance as a complement to other public health tools, not as a replacement.

“We are still at the forefront in terms of unlocking the potential here,” said Heather Bischel, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at UC Davis, who has incorporated wastewater monitoring into her Healthy Davis Together program. COVID testing program for the campus and the surrounding community. “But what we’ve seen already shows that this type of monitoring can be adapted to other public health threats.”

Health Monkeypox explained: how to protect yourself and what to look out for

Some U.S. communities took sewage samples before the pandemic to find out what types of opioids people were using. More recently, along with COVID and monkeypox, this technology has shown promising results. influenza monitoring and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to conduct pilot studies to see if wastewater can reveal trends in antibiotic-resistant infections, foodborne illness, and white earfungal infection.

Much of the sewage testing that was ramped up during the first year of the pandemic was done in conjunction with universities or counties and was dependent on funding provided under federal COVID relief legislation. At the Bischel campus, these funds were combined with university donor money to create a comprehensive testing and treatment program for the school and the city of Davis, which included wastewater monitoring. Wastewater testing continues under a separate grant.

The CDC currently only reports COVID results on its national wastewater surveillance systema reflection of the limited amount of sewage still being tested for monkeypox.

The global spread of monkeypox was first detected in the United Kingdom in May, suggesting that the virus could also enter sewage, either through faeces or when an infected person with an open sore takes a shower. Sewer sheds in areas with infected people could then “fire” with evidence of the disease – if sewage analysis can pinpoint it.

“It really caught fire,” said Brad Pollock, chair of public health at UC Davis Health. “It acts as a warning system and you don’t have to convince people to take individual tests in order to use the information; it’s passively collected, so you get a broader view of the community.”

Public health emergency

The virus is believed to spread primarily through intimate skin-to-skin contact and exposure to symptomatic lesions, although researchers are exploring other potential routes of transmission. For now, the outbreak in the US is concentrated primarily in gay communities among men who have sex with men.

The discovery of monkeypox in San Francisco’s sewage system in June, the first of its kind in the country, caused alarm in the city’s thriving LGBTQ+ population. On July 28, monkeypox was declared in San Francisco. public health emergencyurging the federal government to step up the distribution of vaccines.

The science Epidemiologists warn US has reached critical moment to contain monkeypox

For surveillance in Northern California, SCAN is partnering with local health officials and universities to collect samples and then send them to Verily Life Sciences — a medical technology company owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet — for analysis. In the Atlanta area, SCAN works with Emory and Fulton County Health Officials.

Not all public health agencies are moving as fast. A wastewater monitoring plan for the virus is just now being developed in Los Angeles County, which confirmed over 300 cases of monkeypox by the end of July.

And although California collects data on monkeypox from its surveillance partners, it is not available for all regions, highlighting the fact that monitoring wastewater for viruses is still a new methodology.

“With every new thing we add to the testing platform, we learn something,” said SCAN’s Wolfe. “The pandemic really opened up our imagination for a tool that already existed but had not been developed to its full potential. Now that is changing.”

KN (Kaiser Health News) is a national news outlet that produces in-depth journalism on health issues. It is an editorial independent operating program KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation).