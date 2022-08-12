New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York City will switch some COVID-19 vaccination sites for children under 5 next week.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recently cited reduced demand for sites, as well as greater access to coronavirus vaccines.

“The number of vaccinations at the city’s kid Covid-19 vaccine sites has declined in recent weeks, and we always plan to shift vaccination providers to very young children. In fact, New York City has about 500 providers offering vaccines to this age group,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

“Due to the ongoing monkeypox emergency, we have shifted some of these sites to administer the monkeypox vaccine,” he said.

August 14 is the last day for pediatric vaccines in affected areas.

No appointments will be canceled and anyone who already has an appointment at one of the sites will be rescheduled to the nearest baby vaccination site by that Sunday.

All children younger than 5 years of age who received the first dose of vaccine at one of the 10 New York City-run sites were assisted in scheduling a second dose of vaccine with a pediatric provider.

Additionally, all 85 pediatric provider sites are located within one mile of a city-run Kids vaccination site.

On August 5, three children’s vaccination sites stopped offering the vaccine for that age group and switched to giving only the monkeypox vaccine.

In a letter to the health commissioner, Gayle Brewer asked the department to keep the sites open, stating that public schools would open soon.

Babies less than two months old are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines.

In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended vaccines for all children ages 6 months to 5 years.

The move expanded eligibility to nearly 20 million additional children.

Data from the department put the daily average number of cases in the Big Apple at 3,110, with 12 deaths. Those numbers are down from two months ago.

According to Fox 5 New York, Cases of monkeypox in New York City 2,000 have reached.

Poliovirus has also been found in city sewage and nearby counties.