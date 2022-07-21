New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With the news this week that President Biden tested positive for Covid, many Americans naturally wonder how he could have contracted the virus at age 79 — and how much protection he received from his vaccinations, which include two booster shots.

Should older Americans get a first and second booster shot to protect against COVID?

“Not only are COVID boosters safe, they can save lives,” Dr. David Culpepper, a general medicine practitioner in Lexington, Kentucky, told Fox News Digital in an email Thursday.

President Biden tests positive for Covid-19

“The benefits are not clear,” Culpepper also said.

“When we see how many people infected with COVID are now experiencing mild symptoms, all of this is attributable. [the] Vaccines teach the immune system how to fight the virus.”

He continued, “It is important that older people get boosters because of their relative vulnerability to the virus compared to younger people.”

He says there are no risks for seniors from boosters — except for “mild symptoms” after the injection.

“I got a second booster,” the 84-year-old, who lives in the Washington, DC area, told Fox News Digital. “I’m more concerned about complications from the virus at my age than I am about the risks from the vaccine.”

He also shared that he’s “wearing a mask in public again” after relaxing his mask routine over the past few months.

“Due to their relative vulnerability to the virus compared to younger people, it is important that older people get boosters.”

President Biden received his first booster shot of the Pfizer/BionTech COVID-19 vaccine at the White House on Monday, September 27, 2021, Fox News Digital reported at the time.

Biden received a second booster shot against COVID on March 30, 2022, Fox News Digital reported.

“He is [Biden] has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice and is experiencing very mild symptoms,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Thursday.

“He has begun taking Paxlovid. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be self-isolating in the White House and fully resume all of his duties during that time.”

The CDC recommended a second set of COVID booster shots for older Americans in March of this year.

The agency said in a statement, “CDC is updating its recommendations to allow certain immunocompromised people and people over age 50 who received an initial booster dose at least 4 months ago to be eligible for another mRNA booster to increase protection against severe disease from COVID-19.”

Should you still wear a mask today? Now here’s what we all need to know

Even though the president is 79, Biden’s chances of a “severe outcome” from COVID are “less than 1 percent,” Dr. Nicole Saphier said on Fox News Thursday. (Biden turns 80 in November this year.)

Some Americans are wary of vaccines that don’t yet have a decades-long track record.

“I’m not getting vaccines anymore,” the Scottsdale, Arizona, mother and grandmother told Fox News Digital. These vaccines have not been available for a long time.”

She continued, “I’m healthy, and I don’t feel it [COVID] No more gambling. Everyone I know lately says it’s the same as a cold.”

A New York father of four shared with Fox News Digital that he no longer receives any booster shots for COVID-19.

He’s already been double-waxed, plus had a booster shot, he said.

“I am done with boosters and shots,” he shared his personal opinion.

He said, “My doctor told me a booster [today] Only 30% effective.”

He added, “If I get Covid, I am told to inform my doctor and he will give me the appropriate medicine. Then I will have a cold for three days,” he said.