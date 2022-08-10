Covid-19 trends have not subsided for weeks and no one knows what lies ahead

That’s a dramatic improvement from this winter — four times as many hospitalizations and almost six times as many deaths than at the peak of the first Omicron wave — but still stubbornly high numbers.

And there are big question marks about what might happen next, as the evolution of the coronavirus has remained elusive two and a half years into the pandemic.

Scripps Research Professor of Cardiology and Molecular Medicine Dr. Eric Topol said. "We've never really cracked this: why this wave goes up and down, how long it stays up and how fast it goes down," said Dr. Eric Topol. "All of these things are still somewhat of a mystery."

BA.5 currently remains the dominant subvariant in the US, accounting for most new cases since the last week of June.

A report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday showed that 87% of new cases were reported in Omicron offshoots in the first week of August, up a few percentage points from the previous week.

That slight rise in popularity is a sign that no other form is competing with it — and bodes well for future trends.

BA.5 “is very dangerous because it is so transmissible and has so much immune evasion,” Topol said. But the plateau in hospitalizations is “encouraging” because it means the subvariant has probably worked through most of the hosts it finds.

“Right now, the question is what happens when we get off the BA.5. That could take weeks.”

The CDC’s cumulative forecast predicts a steady trend in hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks, and experts agree that the worst of the wave may be over.

But it's echoed at a higher level because it continues to find people whose immunity has weakened over time from vaccination or infection — something that will continue to happen, said William Hanes, an epidemiologist and associate professor at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

And with kids going back to school, changing seasons and other forms on the horizon, it’s unclear when the plateau will bottom out — and by how much.

“I would expect at least some things to decrease over the next month,” said Trevor Bedford, an epidemiologist and genomic scientist at the University of Washington School of Public Health.

“But, of course, there are other things waiting in the wings. If it’s not type-driven, it will be seasonal,” he said, adding that case rates are likely to increase as more people move indoors for colder weather.

If trends do not improve as expected, however, it is unlikely that potential future waves will be as destructive as the Delta or original Omicron type.

Alpha, Delta and Omicron are cousins, not children, Hanage said. Each of them had a significant impact on the population because they were so different from each other.

But this year’s turnover — BA.2 to BA.2.12.1 to BA.5 — all “emerged from Omicron” and the subtypes are very similar. If the next variant is as different as the change from delta to omicron, it will be “quite a change” from what’s been happening recently, he said.

It’s not impossible, and the latest subvariant to pop up is being closely watched.

In the past week, BA.4.6 has risen from about 4% of cases in the US to just under 5%, according to CDC data.

Topol said his mutations aren’t “particularly worrisome” when it comes to immune evasion, but we don’t know yet. Even a small increase in prevalence is growth, and “if it continues to grow, it means it’s benefited. The more it grows, the more we have to worry about it.”

Another Omicron offshoot, BA.2.75, did not make it to the CDC’s variant tracker. According to gene sequencing company Helix, less than 1% of cases in the U.S.

But people are watching with “a little bit of trepidation” because there are more changes to the spike gene that could lead to more significant immune evasion or infection, Hanage said.

Still, much remains unknown. A combination of changes like these have sometimes led to further concerns and other times have gone nowhere, he said.

Looking ahead, Hanaz says, there is likely to be “one step forward, two steps back” when it comes to progress in the Covid-19 pandemic.

And if deaths stay above 400 a day for an entire year, that’s more than double the worst flu season, he said.

“So those are the numbers we’ve got at the moment, at a moment when things are relatively good,” he said. “That’s something that I think a lot of people don’t understand.”