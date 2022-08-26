Covid-19 rebound is probably more common than the data suggests, but paxlovid is still effective

However, some people who take paxlovide — and some who don’t — experience a resurgence of Covid-19, a resurgence of symptoms or positive tests days after completing treatment and testing negative.

And recent high-profile rebound cases, including President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and First Lady Jill Biden are among those raising questions about how often this happens.

“From the data we have so far, a Covid-19 rebound is a relatively rare event — most of the time it doesn’t happen,” a spokesperson for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN. “A small percentage of people with Covid-19 experience a relapse of symptoms, including those taking antiviral drugs such as paxlovide.”

Experts say rebound cases are probably more common than the data suggests, but it’s hard to know exactly how much.

There are wide-ranging estimates of what that “small percentage” might be — from less than 1% of people who take Paxlovid to more than 10% — and no consistency in rebound case definitions.

and “Brief return of symptoms may be part of the natural history of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) infection in some individuals, regardless of treatment with paxlovide and regardless of vaccination status”. Health Advisor Issued by CDC.

Better manipulation of the characteristics of both individual patients and the broader community is important, said Dr. says Michael Charnes, who collaborated with a team of researchers at Columbia University. Covid-19 that comes back after paxlovide treatment.

People who experience a rebound case may be contagious, so they should be aware of the possibility that they may need to isolate again, according to CDC guidance, he said. And for others, the return of symptoms or a positive test “can certainly be a cause for concern for many people, who wonder, ‘Why is this happening to me?'”

Tracking the Covid-19 rebound

In a clinical trial Documents In a submission to the US Food and Drug Administration last year, Pfizer noted that “increased SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels were observed in several subjects.” their data It showed that about 2% showed present or persistent viral load rebound, which was similar in both the paxlovide and placebo groups.

Pfizer does not have additional data on rebound cases beyond clinical trials, which were conducted during a period when the delta type was dominant and most people were unvaccinated.

Preprint Study Tracking of rebound cases during the Omicron wave found that 2 to 4% of patients experienced rebound infection or symptoms within one week of treatment, and 5 to 6% of patients rebounded within one month.

a different one Study Mayo Clinic researchers published data in June that broadly aligned with Pfizer’s clinical trial data. The researchers found that about 1% of patients treated with paxlovide experienced a recurrence of symptoms an average of nine days after treatment. The study was retrospective and could not determine whether patients tested positive with a recurrence of symptoms.

But according to infectious disease specialist and report author Aditya Shah, the true figure is probably closer to 10%.

“You have to acknowledge the limitations of doing this type of study. All of these patients are at home, and not every patient who has symptoms will contact their doctor,” Shah said. “So our study definitely underrepresented true cases.”

Charnes also estimates that the Covid-19 rebound rate is in the same range for vaccinated people who received paxlovide, but uncertainty remains.

“There’s no study that gives us a clear answer. It’s probably not 50% and it’s probably not 2%,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s in the 5 to 10% range for treated people versus the 1 to 2% range in untreated people.”

According to the CDC, preliminary data suggest that people with comorbidities are more likely to experience rebound hair. However, studies to examine risk factors are “ongoing” and “there is no conclusive evidence at this time and more research is needed,” he said.

‘Rebound is going to be a disadvantage’

Despite the potential for rebound cases, experts agree that paxolovid is still a good treatment option.

If a rebound case of Covid-19 is a cost of taking paxlovide, it should be weighed against the cost of what could happen without treatment, Charnes said.

The majority of people who have relapsed of Covid-19 after taking paxlovide have mild symptoms. Sometimes they can come back stronger than in the case of Fauci, but they stay away from the level of severe disease that paxlovide is meant to protect against.

“I think that, especially for people who are at risk of progression, it’s important to take paxlovide,” he said. “Some percentage of those people — yet to be determined — are going to rebound. But in almost all people, the rebound is going to be an inconvenience. And that inconvenience, really, is not as important as the potential. Avoidance of hospitalization or death.”

Presidents Biden and Fauci both received a second course of Paxlovide to treat their rebound cases. And just this week, the FDA requested more data from Pfizer to study patients who needed a second course of treatment.

“While further evaluation is needed, we continue to monitor data from our ongoing clinical studies and post-authorization safety surveillance,” Pfizer said in a statement. “We are very confident in its clinical effectiveness in preventing severe outcomes in patients at increased risk due to Covid-19.”

Overall, public data on paxolovid prescriptions are scarce. Accordingly US Department of Health and Human Services About 4 million courses of Paxlovid had been administered as of mid-August, but there were no additional details on the demographics or health status of those who received it.

In terms of rebound cases, Charnes says a lot of work has been done, but many questions remain.

“I reflect back to February and March when this was something that was not really known and when people who experienced rebounds were calling their providers and being told the test must be wrong,” he said. “Between then and now, there’s been a huge proliferation of information, which is a good thing, but people aren’t 100% sure how to handle it.”