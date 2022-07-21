type here...
CANADA COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across Atlantic Canada
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across Atlantic Canada

Over the past week, the number of hospitalizations with COVID-19 has increased significantly in Atlantic Canada. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

All four provinces in Atlantic Canada are reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as experts warn that the seventh wave of the pandemic is rolling across the region.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported that 44 people were hospitalized from July 12 to July 18 due to symptoms of COVID-19. That’s double what it was just two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, PEI reported its highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. A record 41 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

In New Brunswick, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has doubled in the past week. Thirty people were hospitalized due to the virus between July 10 and 16, up from 15 the previous week.

Newfoundland and Labrador is also seeing a spike in hospital admissions, according to the latest data released on Wednesday. The province’s chief medical officer, Dr Janice Fitzgerald, said she expects more hospital admissions as the Omicron BA.5 sub-variant circulates around the world.

Nova Scotia reports 7 new deaths

Nova Scotia is reporting seven COVID-19 deaths and an average of 268 lab-confirmed cases per day. latest provincial dashboard update.

The figures are taken over a seven-day period from 12 to 18 July.

A total of 1,877 positive PCR tests were registered, up 20% from last week. This number does not include positive rapid test results.

Nova Scotia has recorded 463 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020. About three-quarters of these deaths occurred during the Omicron wave, which began on December 8, 2021.

While 44 Nova Scotians were hospitalized in the week leading up to July 18, Nova Scotia Health reports that as of July 21, 39 people are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19, six of whom are in intensive care.

Another 109 people are currently sick with COVID-19 but are in hospital for a different reason, according to the health department. Another 48 people have contracted COVID-19 after being hospitalized.

The total number of Nova Scotia Health employees sick or isolated due to COVID-19 hit an eight-week high. There are 354 medical workers out of work in the province.

