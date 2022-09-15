New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Governments around the world have “shown themselves unreliable and ineffective” during the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to several million deaths and a “massive global failure” on multiple levels, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission wrote in a report published on Wednesday.

“Many governments have failed to adhere to basic norms of institutional rationality and transparency, many individuals—often influenced by misinformation—have disrespected and protested basic public health precautions, and the world’s major powers have failed to cooperate in controlling the pandemic,” the international panel of experts wrote.

The commission urged the scientific community to intensify its search for the source of the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The proximate origins of SARS-CoV-2 are still unknown,” the commission wrote. “Identifying these sources will provide greater clarity not only on the causes of current epidemics but also on future outbreaks and strategies to prevent them.”

SARS-CoV-2 may have a zoonotic origin, meaning it originated from a natural spillover event, such as infection in a wet market.

The virus may have a research-related origin, an infection by a scientist in the field, an infection in the laboratory while studying a natural virus, or an infection while “studying genetically engineered viruses.”

“The search for sources requires international teams in virology, epidemiology, bioinformatics and other related fields to work impartially, independently, transparently and rigorously,” the commission wrote.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at least 6.9 million deaths have been reported worldwide, but the actual number may be closer to 17 million.

According to the latest numbers from the CDC, more than one million people have died in the United States alone, and about 350 Americans die every day.

The World Health Organization responded to the commission’s criticism on Wednesday, saying the report “does not convey the full arc of WHO’s immediate, multi-year, life-saving response.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky last month ordered the agency to reorganize and better prepare for future pandemics.

“For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our biggest moment, our performance has reliably fallen short of expectations,” she told employees, according to a statement obtained by The Washington Post. “My goal is a new, public health action-oriented culture at CDC that emphasizes accountability, collaboration, communication and timeliness.”