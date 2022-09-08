Covid-19 cases among children are on the rise as kids return to school, but there are more tools to keep them safe this year





As another school year continues, cases of COVID-19 among children in the United States are on the rise.

New cases among children in the last week of August were 14% higher than two weeks earlier. According to the data Tracked by the American Academy of Pediatrics. They jumped further south, where classes have been going on for weeks. In contrast, total cases across all age groups were about 17% lower over the same period.

Experts say this increased transmission is to be expected – but keeping children in school should be a priority, and there are now enough ways to ensure it’s done safely.

“Every time the school year starts, we see outbreaks of communicable diseases. This has been a well-known phenomenon since long before Covid,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary said. “The good news is that, in terms of the percentage of the population vaccinated, we’re in a very different place with this epidemic than we were two years ago or even last year.”

Eligibility for Covid-19 vaccines was expanded to include 5 to 11-year-olds in November, making this the first full school year in which all school-aged children can have the initial series.

Still, vaccination rates for children lag and have changed little recently: about 61% of children aged 12 to 17 and only 31% of children aged 5 to 11 have had the initial series, compared to about 77% of adults. According to the data From the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children 5 and older are also eligible for a booster shot, but only children 12 and older can get the updated version. And so far, only 10% of children between the ages of 5 and 17 have received a booster.

Part of that is the slow rollout of vaccines for children over the past school year, said Dr. Grace Lee said.

In 2020, children were not getting much of the virus because most were learning from home, she said. But the negative effects of remote learning were coming to mind.

An assessment A survey conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics found that test scores among 9-year-olds have dropped in math and reading since the pandemic. And mental health-related emergency room visits among teenagers increased dramatically.

“We needed kids to go back to learning individually. At the same time, we did not have the opportunity to vaccinate those who were going back to school on time. So that’s really challenging,” Lee said. “Part of the reason we saw an increase in hair rates in pediatrics was because they were the last population to get vaccinated.”

Now, however, a combination of vaccination and infection has increased population immunity.

About 4 out of 5 children in the US have had Covid-19 at some point, Predictably from the CDC based on the presence of antibodies in blood samples. This is a significant jump from the end of 2021, when 45% of children were predicted to have contracted Covid-19.

That doesn’t mean the potential for the spread of Covid in schools should be ignored, experts say; It was the top 10 cause of death for children last year and there is much uncertainty about what will happen next.

“We are now infected, vaccinated, infected, vaccinated. Where are we going this season? I think we have to take it one year, one month at a time,” Lee said.

Last year, the CDC updated its school guidance to prioritize individualized learning while maintaining layered prevention strategies such as masking, physical distancing, and vaccinations for those who qualify. Last month, the guidance was updated again, requiring programs that require a negative test to stay in a classroom or restrict children to one classroom or group.

Mask mandates have also eased across the county.

Although the CDC and others generally focus more on preventing serious illness from Covid-19, experts say there are still benefits to avoiding infection, especially for school children.

“We really have to embrace the path of life with children,” Lee said, considering the short-term and long-term implications.

In the short term, a Covid-19 infection “completely disrupts your family life and your school life and your personal life,” she said.

“Every time someone gets sick — whether it’s Covid or the flu or whatever — they’re going back and forth,” she said. and “the burden of infection is unjustified,” leading to increasing disparities.

Children may also have chronic covid – a direct long-term risk of infection. And if enough teachers get sick, indirect risks from the early days of school closures could resurface.

As a parent herself, Lee recommends that children continue to wear masks in schools and stay up-to-date on any vaccines they are eligible for.

“I would say children are the most adaptable during a pandemic. So I’m less worried about that part,” Lee said.

“My hope is that we make schools a safe and fair place to continue learning and that we support our children, no matter what.”