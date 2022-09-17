Court rules in favor of Texas law allowing lawsuits against social media companies

Enlarge this image toggle signature AP

AP

Austin, Texas. On Friday, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social networks like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech.

But the decision of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is unlikely to be the final word in a legal battle that has interests outside of Texas and could affect how some of the world’s largest tech companies regulate their users’ content.

Technology This is why tech giants want the Supreme Court to freeze Texas’ social media law

The Texas law, signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last year, has been challenged by tech trade groups, who warn it will prevent platforms from removing extremism and hate speech. A similar law was also passed in Florida and found unconstitutional by a separate court of appeals.

The final say is likely to be with the U.S. Supreme Court, which blocked a Texas law earlier this year while the lawsuit played out.

“Today we reject the idea that corporations have the free right under the First Amendment to censor what people say,” wrote US District Court Judge Andrew Oldham.

NetChoice, one of the groups challenging the law, expressed disappointment in a statement indicating that the decision was the opposite of that made in the Florida law litigation.

“We remain confident that when the U.S. Supreme Court hears one of our cases, it will uphold the First Amendment rights of websites, platforms and apps,” said Carl Szabo, Vice President and General Counsel of NetChoice.

Republican elected officials in several states have supported laws like those passed in Florida and Texas that have sought to portray social media as broadly liberal in outlook and hostile to ideas outside that view, especially from the political right.

Technology Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law from going into effect

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in May that it’s unclear how past Supreme Court First Amendment cases, many of them from the Internet age, apply to Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and other digital platforms.

An enacted Florida law gives Florida’s Attorney General the power to sue companies under the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act. It will also allow individual residents to sue social media companies for up to $100,000 if they feel they have been treated unfairly.

The Texas law only applies to the largest social media platforms with over 50,000 active users.