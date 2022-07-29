New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A struggling marriage is one of life’s greatest sources of stress and pain.

Could a simple framework for spending more time together improve your relationship with your spouse or significant other?

Enter the 2-2-2 rule: try and swing a date night every two weeks, a weekend every two months and a week away every two years.

This rule has its origins in a Reddit thread from 2015 and has resurfaced on social media in recent weeks in the form of relationship advice.

“I think it’s amazing,” psychoanalyst and marriage counselor Kimberly Hershenson told Fox News Digital. Besides respect, she says, “To have a really great marriage you have to spend time together.”

Former NFL athlete and international speaker Anthony Trucks and his wife Christina say they follow the 2-2-2 rule, but didn’t even know they were doing it until they heard about the method.

Anthony Trucks says that prioritizing spending time together is critical to a very happy, healthy relationship now.

“It was back in 2016 that spending time with another person makes you emotionally closer,” Trucks told Fox News Digital. “If you have a priority, you have to make time for it.”

Trucks often prefer day nights and often travel together. Having the opportunity to spend time together allows couples to resolve issues in real time.

“We’re not going to wait until the whole thing burns down,” Trucks said, referring to the couple’s previous divorce. “If we don’t intentionally make time for each other, we can get lost in schedules and work and kids’ sports.”

Hershenson says clients on the brink of divorce are in a much better position by using the 2-2-2 rule.

“It gives couples time to communicate and catch up on what’s going on in each other’s lives,” she says.

When couples become aware of the stress they face, it leads to a deeper understanding, she said.

However, she notes that it is equally important to spend time alone without talking about your struggles with your spouse. “To have fun and relax, it’s just as important to enjoy a good meal or a movie.”

Trucks said that when he and Christina divorced, he hoped that one day they would be able to get married the way others wanted them to.

Now he says he will — with the same woman he separated and divorced himself from.

“It’s a great marriage,” he says, “but it’s not perfect. We make it a point to invest time in each other. I always say she’s the puzzle I chose to solve. Puzzles are fun, sometimes they’re frustrating. But you keep working until all the pieces fit.” .”