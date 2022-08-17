New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A couple was arrested for having sex on a Ferris wheel at an Ohio amusement park, according to local reports, after some witnesses did not report the family-friendly incident.

The pair, aged 32, allegedly had sex in one of the cars on the Giant Wheel attraction at Cedar Point Amusement Park. FOX television stations reported, Citing a police report.

Other parkgoers on the ride, including two teenagers, reported the incident to its operators, who saw the couple naked and their cart rocking back and forth, the report said.

According to the police report, the team said, “The couple knew they were being watched and started laughing and continued their behavior.”

The couple initially denied having sex on the ride, which climbs 145 feet, the Akron Beach Journal reported.

The 32-year-old woman claimed that her partner had helped her to remove a pack of cigarettes from the shorts she was wearing under her dress.

The couple later admitted to having sex during the ride, police said. The couple was arrested and publicly molested.

A spokesman for Cedar Point declined to comment for the paper.