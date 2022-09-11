New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A country musician John Michael Montgomery is on the road to recovery after his tour bus went off the road, seriously injuring the star and two others.

Montgomery, A native of Kentucky, According to Watt from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, his tour bus “veered off the interstate, hit an embankment and overturned” near his home state.

Montgomery was traveling in a 2001 Prevost Featherlight bus, the report said.

The “I Love The Way You Love Me” singer shared on Facebook that he suffered “cuts and broken ribs” but was “doing great.”

Montgomery, whose brother, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, said he is resting as he recovers from his injuries.

He wrote, “I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this critical situation.”

According to a highway report, two additional men were injured in the crash.

Montgomery and another man They were wearing their seat beltsBut not the third.

The musician ended his message by thanking fans for “their concern”.

The next stop on his tour is scheduled for September 24 in Indiana. The singer did not mention whether he will perform or not.