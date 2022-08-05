New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Country music star Joe Nichols is focusing on the positive.

The musician, 45, spoke to Fox News Digital about his latest album, “Good Day for Living,” and how it’s a “positive message in a negative world.”

“I think we have a really negative world today and I live in gratitude,” he says of his latest release.

“You know, gratitude changes everything, [your] Perspective on everything. So this song is a fun, simple way to be a little grateful about the day. Like I said, it’s a positive message in a negative world.”

“Good Day for Living” was released in February and is his first album in five years.

The artist shared that music giants love it George Strait And Merle Haggard were always the stars he wanted to emulate.

“A lot of the music that’s come out, even the fun stuff, has a bit of an angry tone,” Nichols says of current music. “You know, there’s a lot of anger coming at you from different directions.”

Nichols told Fox News Digital about his go-to show over the past year Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” Because of its positive message.

“I think that’s why television shows like ‘Ted Lasso’ broke through and became huge,” he said. “People see kindness and positivity in that character.”

The country music star has recently indulged in his acting career. Nichols will play a role in the film “Murder at Yellowstone City,” which was released at the end of June. The film stars Anna Camp, Aimee Garcia, Scotty Thompson, Jack McGowan and Thomas Jane.

Nichols portrays the “town drunk”, a Texas immigrant named Colin Hodges, traveling to Yellowstone to search for gold. He also wrote the song “Alamo Blood” for the film.

“It gave me a little bit of an opportunity to be on screen and do some things that are akin to acting,” he said of his small role in the film. Nichols says he wants to take “baby steps” in the film industry, adding that he won’t be turning away from acting for his future.

Nicholas released his first record in March 2002 and earned himself over 500 million streams.

“I’m grateful for every bit of it,” Nichols said of his career. “You know, the hard times. It took a lot of hard times to appreciate the good times and I’ll do that today.

“I sit back and look at the last 20 years and think, ‘Wow, it seems like it just started yesterday.’ And then, some days, I feel like, ‘Wow, I feel like I’ve lived five lives.’

Nicholas told Fox News Digital that he is enjoying his career and is happy that fans are responding well to him. Latest album release.

“Some Most valuable comments Today I’ve never gotten, like, you know, ‘This song sounds like you,’ that’s been a consistent thing for the last 20 years,” he said. “As long as the fans appreciate and connect with what I do, you know, I have a care in the world. .”

