Chase Rice’s country music career has become a dream come true for him.

The singer’s journey to stardom began with a college football lifestyle and ended with him making music. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Rice credited his work ethic with creating the opportunities that have come his way throughout his life.

“I’ve had a very, very blessed life, and so many things — some things — come my way, it’s amazing,” he told Fox News Digital. “At the end of the day, I’ve also worked very hard to achieve a lot.”

The “Lonely If You Are” singer enjoyed a stellar college football career and was expected to enter the NFL before he got hurt.

Rice turned to NASCAR and ended up working at Hendrick Motorsports, which he called an “unbelievable opportunity” that fell into his lap through a connection with a coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

After working as a pit crew, Rhys found himself on “Survivor: Nicaragua.” He took the opportunity “for adventure”, but it pushed him further on his journey to become a musician.

“I want an adventure, that’s cool,” he told Fox News Digital. “But it allowed me to have the funds to go to Nashville and start writing songs.”

“That was my dream and being on an island for 40 days, with no work to do, allows you a lot of time to think,” he further explained. “I really realized that I wanted to chase this dream. It was actually a dream that was far away and somehow came true.”

While writing music, Rice also found time to partner with Coors Banquet and work with the Wildland Firefighter Foundation through the “Protect Our Protectors” campaign. The singer said the opportunity came “naturally” and was an “eye-opening” experience for him.

Rice better understands what rescuers go through through two different types of firefighter training. In a training session, he helped firefighters put out forest fires.

“Fire can spread so fast, you get a sense of how many lives are lost every year with how dry it is here and how dangerous the work really is,” Rice told Fox News Digital. “You don’t really understand it until you’re out there fighting a fire.”

Through October 16, Coors Banquet purchases online and in stores will benefit firefighters, including limited edition stubby bottles with “Protect Our Protectors” packaging.

On top of his work with the charity, Rice is gearing up to release new music. The singer dropped “Key West & Colorado” on July 29 and is set to release a new album.

The country music crooner explained the new music “It was completely different from what he had done before.

“I wanted to go back to just me and the guitar, because I think that’s what’s best for me. So we wrote all these songs on just acoustic guitar,” says Rice.

Instead of writing songs in Nashville, Rice wrote music in Montana, Arizona, Alabama and Florida.

“The Out West is where my heart has always been,” Rice said. “I’d say it’s a western.”