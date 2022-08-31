New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Country music star Luke Bell dies Tucson, Arizona, Police officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. He is 32.

An officer with the Tucson Police Department said officers responded to a report of an “unresponsive” male near the 5500 block of E. Grant Road just before 1 a.m. local time on Aug. 26.

Officers, along with the fire department, began treating the unresponsive male before he was pronounced dead at the scene. On August 29, the deceased was identified as Lucas Bell.

Authorities confirmed Bell’s cause of death was “unknown” and they have opened a death investigation.

On Sunday, Saving Country Music blog, “Ragtime Troubles” singer Aug. 20 reported missing near 4th Avenue in Tucson. According to the outlet, he was on a vacation to Tucson with his close friend and fellow country recording artist Matt Kinman when he suddenly disappeared.

Kinman said, “We came here to Arizona to work, play some music, and he just left. He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out and he got out of the truck and left.”

The blog also claims that Bell suffers from bipolar disorder. On Tuesday, Kinman confirmed to Saving Country Music Wyoming A native was found dead not far from where he disappeared in Tucson.

According to the outlet, Bell had been “hiding a severe battle with bipolar disorder that eventually left him shaking forever” and had previously disappeared several times. He “ends up in hospitals, or at times, incarcerated,” the website reported.

However, his condition has improved over the past year and a half due to medication and treatment. However, Kinman said there was a recent change in Bell’s medication that may have contributed to his disappearance.

As the news of the singer’s death broke, social media started pouring in tributes from his teammates Country music Artists and friends.

Mike and Moonpeace wrote in a Facebook post, “Word has just come out of Luke Bell’s passing and we are heartbroken by the news.

“I vividly remember the first time I met Luke with the clothes on his back over a decade ago at the Hole in the Wall. The man (and his music) left an impression. He was truly a traveling troubadour out there. That road is lost. Do yourself a favor and make this in his memory. Put on some Luke Bell tunes at night. Keep calm, buddy.”

On Twitter, singer-songwriter Margo Price posted a video of Bell performing in 2015, writing, “Goddamn, rest [easy] To our dear friend, Luke Bell,” along with a broken emoji.

Hailing from Cody, Wyoming, Bell first rose to prominence on the country music scene in 2014 with the release of his debut album, “Don’t Mind If I Do.” He was signed to the Thirty Tigers label in 2016 and gained further recognition after releasing his self-titled second album later that year.

During his career, Bell worked with Price, Alabama Shakes and Longhorn Slim, and performed supporting slots for Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Hayes Carl, according to The Boot.