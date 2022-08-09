Could Trump be barred from office if convicted of removing classified documents?

Monday’s FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home has raised new legal questions about Trump’s political future.

A section of the Federal Code states that any person determined to have improperly removed government documents shall be disqualified from holding federal office. Trump’s estate was investigated as part of an investigation into whether he did the same when he left the White House.

In 2015, some Republicans wondered whether the law could be used to disqualify the then-Democratic nominee. Hillary Clinton since serving as president for using a private email server for official government business.

So, if Trump is found guilty of violating the law, could he be barred (again) from another term in the White House? Experts are skeptical, as they were in 2015.

They say the Constitution, not Congress, determines who can run for president, and an attempt to apply the law to the presidency will almost certainly fail in a legal challenge.

What does the law say?

Twitter was abuzz on Monday The night after Democratic attorney, Mark Elias tweeted Section 2071 of Title 18 of the US CodeSays a presidential candidate suing over the matter would be a “blockbuster in American politics.”

Here’s what that section of the law and the US Constitution have to say about qualifications for office.

Deleting records: Under that section of federal law, anyone who has federal records and who "willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, erases, falsifies, or destroys" violates the law.

Under that section of federal law, anyone who has federal records and who “willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, erases, falsifies, or destroys” violates the law. Penalty: Violating the law carries possible fines and a maximum of three years in prison.

Penalty: Violating the law carries possible fines and a maximum of three years in prison.

Holding Office: The law also says that anyone convicted under the law must forfeit office "and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States."

The law also says that anyone convicted under the law must forfeit office “and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States.” Constitutional Question: The constitution, however, lays down only three requirements for presidential candidates. They must be natural born US citizens Have lived in the US for at least 14 years and be at least 35 years old.

What do the experts think?

Elias also immediately ruled out the possibility of stopping Trump from the presidency. says in a follow-up tweet That he “recognized the legal challenge that the president would face to the application of this law.”

Legal experts told USA Today that while the law is still in litigation, it almost certainly won’t apply to the presidency. And it would take some high hurdles to clear — including an unprecedented trial and the conviction of a former president — before it was ever a serious question.

“Obviously we’ll see litigation all the way to the Supreme Court if this becomes an issue in the 2024 election,” said former federal prosecutor Nema Rahmani.