New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Certain documents seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate could be used as evidence by the federal government in probes of the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol or Trump-related investigations under certain circumstances. , legal experts told Fox News Digital.

The Mar-a-Lago search warrant, which was made public last week, gave federal agents the authority to seize all “physical documents and records containing evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime or other items illegally possessed.” The raid was related to an attempt by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to collect records and materials taken from Washington, DC to Mar-a-Lago by a former president — a matter the agency referred to the Justice Department.

Legal experts say the search warrant for the Justice Department’s raid was broad enough to include anything stemming from Trump’s four-year tenure in the White House.

“I think the federal government has reason to believe that the documents at Mar-a-Lago were produced in the final weeks and months of the Trump administration,” said Andrew McCarthy, a National Review columnist and former federal prosecutor. “This is stuff you want to comb through if you’re investigating crimes on or about January 6.”

FBI seizes privileged Trump records during RAID; DOJ opposes request for independent review: Sources

In some circumstances, other documents Seizures at Mar-a-Lago may refer to crimes outside the boundaries of the 1978 Presidential Records Act, which are admissible in court if a warrant is properly obtained and the evidence is in areas specifically specified in the warrant or “in plain view” during the search.

“If they seize evidence of another crime, they’re allowed to share it with other prosecutors or with investigators,” said Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School. “It will probably be challenged in court, but it’s unlikely that a judge will throw it out if it’s validly obtained.”

The warrant allowed FBI agents to search documents not only at the sensitive information storage facility built at Mar-a-Lago during Trump’s White House tenure, but also at the former president’s office and residence.

Targeting Trump: A look at investigations involving the former president; From Russia to Mar-a-Lago

It also allowed agents to seize “all physical documents and records containing evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime, or other items illegally possessed” in violation of the US Code, including classified documents and presidential records created between January 20, 2017. and January 20, 2021.

“Typically, with warrants for documents the area you can search is specified and limited, but for Mar-a-Lago in this case they allowed the document to be hidden anywhere,” former FBI agent Ken Gray said. and a lecturer in criminal justice at the University of New Haven. “So they could look in Melania Trump’s room, the broad nature of the warrant greatly increased the possibility of finding evidence in plain sight.”

Federal agents took more than a dozen boxes from Mar-a-Lago. The confiscated items are a mix of official and personal property, from documents marked “top-secret” to Trump’s three passports, two of which are expired. Law enforcement agents returned the former president’s passports on Tuesday.

The property receipt for the search warrant indicates FBI agents seized leather-bound documents, binders of photos, handwritten notes and other records. Federal agents, according to the warrant, are authorized to seize any documents found in the boxes and containers in which such goods are stored, as well as documents bearing classification marks.

According to a property receipt reviewed by Fox News prior to its release, FBI agents took about 20 boxes of items from the premises, including a set of documents marked “Miscellaneous Classified/TS/SCI Documents,” which are top secret/sensitive. Compartment information.

Trump has already stated that some of the seized documents are subject to presidential privilege or attorney-client privilege, which federal agents cannot see. The matter is likely to be resolved in court with a judge or special appointee responsible for reviewing the material and deciding what is admissible.

For legal professionals, that is not a high bar to meet.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“If the warrant is found to be invalid, the evidence may be admitted as long as law enforcement reasonably relied on the warrant when conducting the search,” said Robert Leader, assistant professor at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.

“Courts only throw out evidence if the underlying affidavit fails to establish probable cause beyond a reasonable doubt, if the warrant fails to specify the place to be searched or the items to be seized, if law enforcement lied to obtain a warrant, or if the presiding judge has abdicated his judicial role,” Leader continued.