Could China invade Taiwan? – New York Times

After China military exercises announced in six maritime zones near Taiwan, the island’s Ministry of Defense said he had no doubt what signal Beijing wanted to send: “that they seek a settlement of the problem across the strait by force, and not by peaceful means.”
But could China take over Taiwan by force if it wanted to?
Under the leadership of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the People’s Liberation Army of China has strengthened to such an extent that a campaign to take over Taiwan seems increasingly plausible. However, even experts and officials who make their living by watching China’s military are divided on how willing the force is to invade Taiwan and how much Mr Xi is willing to take risks, especially after Russia’s turbulent war in Ukraine. .
“When people talk about whether or not China can do this, they are really talking about something else, about the level of operating costs — ship losses, casualties — that China will have to pay for this,” he said. Oriana Skylar Mastroa fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University, who argues that US policymakers may be underestimating China’s willingness to use force.
“They could do it,” she added. “Just given Taiwan’s defenses and given that the United States will be able to come to Taiwan’s aid, how bloody is this battle going to be?”
A law passed by Congress in 1979 paves the way for US troops to intervene if China tries to invade Taiwan, but it does not oblige the president to take that step.
One of the key questions is how close the People’s Liberation Army is to mastering the capabilities needed to send tens of thousands of troops to Taiwan by sea or air; gain a foothold on the island; and move forward to take over vital installations such as ports, railroads and communications centers, as well as cities overrun with potential insurgents.
Pentagon Yearbook 2021 report on the People’s Republic of China — widely read as an authority figure — noted that it had created the world’s largest navy in terms of the number of vessels, but said that “an attempted invasion of Taiwan would likely overstretch the PRC military and prompt international intervention.”
Even if Chinese troops land on Taiwan, the difficulty of fighting in an urban setting “makes an amphibious invasion of Taiwan a significant political and military risk for Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party,” the Pentagon report said.
Recently, several studies issued by the United States Naval War College also pointed out that China likely still lacks some of the equipment and skills needed to make an invasion of Taiwan plausible. China’s amphibious force “does not have the capacity to launch a large-scale attack on Taiwan,” said Dennis J. Blascoe, a retired lieutenant colonel. wrote in one of the studies.
Few doubt that the Chinese military is improving its combat skills. But Taiwan is also building up its defenses.
On Monday, on the day of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army, the official The daily newspaper Liberation Army emphasized Mr Xi’s goal is to achieve key elements of military modernization by 2027. Last year, Admiral Phil Davidson, who was then ready to step down as commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, caused controversy. informing a Senate committee that China could take over Taiwan before then.
“There are different estimates,” said Ms. Mastro, who is also a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, “but what matters is whether China thinks they can do it, not whether we think they can do it.”