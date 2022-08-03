Could China invade Taiwan? – New York Times

After China military exercises announced in six maritime zones near Taiwan, the island’s Ministry of Defense said he had no doubt what signal Beijing wanted to send: “that they seek a settlement of the problem across the strait by force, and not by peaceful means.”

But could China take over Taiwan by force if it wanted to?

Under the leadership of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the People’s Liberation Army of China has strengthened to such an extent that a campaign to take over Taiwan seems increasingly plausible. However, even experts and officials who make their living by watching China’s military are divided on how willing the force is to invade Taiwan and how much Mr Xi is willing to take risks, especially after Russia’s turbulent war in Ukraine. .

“When people talk about whether or not China can do this, they are really talking about something else, about the level of operating costs — ship losses, casualties — that China will have to pay for this,” he said. Oriana Skylar Mastroa fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University, who argues that US policymakers may be underestimating China’s willingness to use force.